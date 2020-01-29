Intema to enter the North American film industry, known to use permission-based email marketing as a premium tool for promoting movie releases and events.





Strategic win that allows Intema to expand its activities into the rest of Canada and the U.S.

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce the signing of a first contract through its SqueezeCMM partnership (see press release dated November 27, 2019 ) with a North American film production and distribution company for its eFlyerMaker platform. The contract has a one-year renewable term and will start in February 2020.﻿

“We are excited about this new contract for Intema, as it allows us to expand our operations into the North American film industry, where email marketing is an important promotion tool for movie releases and events,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Our strategic partnership with SqueezeCMM also showcases the benefits of using our combined offering among a wider audience in Canada and the U.S., which could ultimately result in increased business for Intema. The strategy we have pursued since the beginning of the year, of focusing our business development efforts on markets that are well aligned with our leading-edge product offering, is starting to bear fruit, with new pilot projects with several Canadian financial institutions, the recent contract with LeadFox and our entry into the North American film industry.”

“This is the first of many opportunities for Intema and SqueezeCMM to explore through our partnership as we expand our markets,” said Jen Evans, CEO of SqueezeCMM. “Our value-added combined service offering, consisting of SqueezeCMM’s advanced, cost-effective martech analytics solutions and eFlyerMaker’s extensive compliance, design, automation and list management features, holds a real competitive edge compared to other solutions on the market.”

About eFlyerMaker

eFlyerMaker.com has a number of clear advantages when it comes to building email marketing campaigns, making Intema an obvious choice for companies needing:

a powerful, easy-to-use email marketing platform at an affordable price point;





advanced automation features;





data governance: all data is kept in Canada on Intema’s highly secure servers, which is a legal requirement for Canadian financial institutions, government agencies and many other entities that hold sensitive information; and





access to a robust compliance framework required by companies that operate in regulated sectors like financial services or that care deeply about protecting their brand.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

