The "IoT Payments: How the Internet of Things Is Influencing Payments" report
The internet of things, shaped from advancements in technology, has resulted in an exponential rate of devices (things) connecting to the internet.
This expansion of connections and data collection enables more processing powered by artificial intelligence to augment our daily decisions and abilities. Both consumers and merchants are capitalizing on this technology, with the strategic applications changing the way consumers and merchants transact.
IoT Payments: How the Internet of Things Is Influencing Payments provides a foundational framework for categorizing payments by bridging payments and technology to define and analyze four basic payment modes: in-person, online, recurring, and IoT payments.
Consumers and merchants are rapidly adopting technology and utilizing the IoT, further digitizing their relationship.
Prior to this research on the topic, there was no concrete definition of the concept IoT payment, and thus it was impossible to analyze this complex market segment. In constructing a payments categorization framework that bridges technology and payments, it became clear to the publisher that payments are becoming increasingly online and recurring and moving in the automated data-driven direction of the internet of things.
Highlights of the report include:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Consumers and Merchants Move Toward Internet-Connected Payments
4. Understanding IoT Infrastructure and History
5. Visualizing Payments and Technology
6. Analyzing the Basic Purchase Process and Constructing a Model
7. Payments Categorization Framework: Four Modes
8. IoT Payments in Depth
9. Current IoT Payments Use Cases
10. Conclusions
