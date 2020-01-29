Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MENA SVOD revenues will reach $2.97 billion by 2025; or $2.1 billion more than the 2019 total. SVOD revenues will triple between 2019 and 2025. Turkey will total to $908 million by 2025, with Saudi Arabia adding $563 million and Israel $470 million.
This report projects 29.63 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 12.25 million recorded at end-2019. Collectively, the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will overtake Turkey's subscriber count in 2025.
Netflix will account for 38% of the 2025 total (with its subscriber base doubling from 2019), followed by StarzPlay (23%) and Disney+ (11% despite only starting in its first Arabic country in 2022). These three platforms will generate three-quarters of the Arab total by 2025.
