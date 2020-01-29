Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MENA SVOD revenues will reach $2.97 billion by 2025; or $2.1 billion more than the 2019 total. SVOD revenues will triple between 2019 and 2025. Turkey will total to $908 million by 2025, with Saudi Arabia adding $563 million and Israel $470 million.

This report projects 29.63 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 12.25 million recorded at end-2019. Collectively, the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will overtake Turkey's subscriber count in 2025.

Netflix will account for 38% of the 2025 total (with its subscriber base doubling from 2019), followed by StarzPlay (23%) and Disney+ (11% despite only starting in its first Arabic country in 2022). These three platforms will generate three-quarters of the Arab total by 2025.

This 182-page PDF, Powerpoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Regional overview and forecasts for 20 countries in a 45-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

A 78-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 59-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Prime Video

Amediateka

Apple TV+

beIN Connect

blu

Cellcom TV

Disney+

HBO

Icflix

Megogo

Netflix

Partner

Shahid Plus

StarzPlay

Sting TV

Tivibu

Turkcell

Vodafone TV

Wavo

Yes+

