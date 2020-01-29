New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Filaments Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842929/?utm_source=GNW

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, U.A.E.) - Global Industry Size and Share Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024



With the introduction of 3D printing technology, a change is being witnessed in production processes of various industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. At its initial stage, the technology was adopted by the aerospace industry to make customized products, but as the time evolved, it was adopted by other industries as well. The wide adoption of the technology in industrial manufacturing processes is due to product customization, need for producing complex products, and reduction in wastages. This high adoption is expected to fuel the demand for 3D printing filaments in the coming years.



Insights into market segments

Among all types of 3D printing filament materials, the demand for plastic-based filaments was the highest in the 3D printing filaments market during the historical period, with a contribution of around 90% share, in terms of value, in 2018. This is due to their properties such as flexibility, easily availability, and cost effectiveness. PLA- and ABS-based filaments are widely used in the production of a wide variety of consumer goods, and medical and dental products and equipment, thereby resulting increased demand for plastic-based printing filaments.



Based on application, the aerospace and defense category accounted for the largest market share, of over 20%, in terms of value, in 2018. A wide variety of complex aerospace components can be prepared using 3D printing filaments. Moreover, 3D printed customized aircraft components can be prepared with much ease as compared to the traditional manufacturing techniques. Owing to aforementioned factors, the 3D printing filaments market is expected to grow in the aerospace and defense industry.

