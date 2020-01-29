Vilnius, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to decision of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania, Medicinos bankas UAB received permission to include part of audited profit of nine months of 2019, i.e. EUR 2,193,000, into Common Equity Tier 1. Pursuant to this permission, on 31 December 2019, the bank's capital adequacy ratio increased from 15.79% to 17.67%.

More information: Director of Accounting and Reporting Department, Chief Accountant of Medicinos Bankas Aleksėjus Tonkich. Phone + 370 698 34055, E-mail: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt