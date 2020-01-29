Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

Vilnius Regional Court passed a judgment in the civil case on 28 January 2020, where it satisfied partially the claim of plaintiff UAB “Vilniaus energija” (Vilnius Energy Ltd) against the Company and recognized that UAB “Vilniaus energija” had been discriminated with regard to other combined heat and power plants. The court adjudged losses of 2,2 million euros from the Company for behalf of UAB “Vilniaus energija” and 6 percent annual interest from the adjudged amount calculated from the day when the civil case was lodged in the court until complete execution of the judgment.

UAB “Vilniaus energija” asked in another part to recognize that it had been discriminated with regard to supplier of balancing energy and to adjudge reimbursement of losses from the Company. This part of the civil claim of UAB “Vilniaus energija” was rejected.

The Company and UAB “Vilniaus energija” have a right in 30 days to appeal the judgment of Vilnius Regional Court in accordance with legal acts.













Representative for Public Relations: Tomas Kavaliauskas, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt, tel. +370 61751616.