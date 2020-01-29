NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex ’s IMPACT CBD , the new content-based live event and digital platform that delves into the exciting, evolving, and fast-paced world of CBD, opens registration for the live event, which takes place August 15-17, 2020 at the Town and Country hotel in San Diego, CA. IMPACT CBD is targeted to medical and spa professionals, naturopaths, chiropractors, retail specialists, and more. Click here to register.

IMPACT CBD Expo will feature in-depth and actionable conference programming, including education tracks that explore the impact of CBD on clients, patients, health practices, and businesses. The program will share the latest on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities that the fast growth industry presents for owners, practitioners, clients, and businesses in the CBD space. From understanding how to incorporate CBD into a spa, wellness or medical practice, or retail space to improving the overall customer experience, attendees will discover how to evaluate the best CBD products for their business and learn how to navigate the ever-changing and growing market.

The Expo Hall will highlight the impact CBD has on health and wellness and display a variety of CBD products. It will feature hundreds of CBD providers, Experience Centers, and an Innovation Theater where brands will showcase their offerings. Attendees will see, touch, taste, and experience CBD; learn about new developments and trends; network with other buyers; compare products; and consolidate the purchasing process.

IMPACT CBD’s content feed, which can be found at IMPACT CBD Expo Chronicles , offers curated posts and blogs, chronicling the impact of CBD. The content will be driven by the American Spa editorial team, who have been covering the growing CBD market since it was first introduced.

“The CBD market is experiencing incredible growth and is estimated to be $24B market in 2024. The growth of CBD is driving the demand for actionable information and data across the health and wellness sector,” said Andrew Amill, Vice President, Wellness + Impact CBD. “No other CBD event combines a live event, conference program, and content feed that drives discovery around the impact of CBD. With a strong focus on education and expo experiences, we’re excited to deliver IMPACT CBD to the market.”

