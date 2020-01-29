OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre will be hosting a “Fireside Chat” during International Development Week (IDW) in Ottawa. Speakers will discuss the impact of climate change on international financial systems and the role that financial supervisors and regulators can play.



Christine Hogan, Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will act as senior moderator. The panelists are: Timothy N.J. Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Nezha Hayat, Chairperson and CEO of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority, and Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

Federal government officials, academics, and civil society representatives have been invited to this event.

Date:

Monday February 3rd, 2020.

Time:

3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Remarks to begin at 4:30 P.M. Media are asked to arrive by 3:30 P.M. for check-in and registration.

Location:

Dialogue Centre

The Global Centre for Pluralism

330 Sussex Drive

Ottawa, ON, K1N 0C7

Livestream:

https://youtu.be/xEqI3XohfZM

Note:

Accredited media only.

