St. Petersburg, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Hoarder, one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, today announced a financial literacy campaign with fellow Tampa Bay startup Nickelytics.

Nickelytics, a Techstars-backed company, offers gig economy drivers opportunities to generate supplemental income by placing advertising on their car.

Beginning this month, cars wrapped in The Penny Hoarder’s financial literacy messaging will be on the road in the Tampa Bay area. With 7 million monthly readers nationwide and thousands of articles on how to make, save and manage money, The Penny Hoarder has become a go-to for Americans looking for ways to better manage their money.

“The Penny Hoarder was a strong choice for this campaign,’’ said Nickelytics CEO Judah Longgrear. “I’m excited to have our cars wrapped with positive messages of financial empowerment. We know this message would carry a lot of weight and truly resonate with people across the Tampa Bay area.”

Together, The Penny Hoarder and Nickelytics will promote financial literacy across the Tampa Bay area. The Penny Hoarder will wrap vehicles with empowering branding and messaging that showcases better financial habits.

“We’re always happy to support local startups doing interesting work in the gig economy space,” said The Penny Hoarder’s CEO, Kyle Taylor.

”Nickelytics offers an unique opportunity for gig economy workers to earn supplemental income while offering local businesses the opportunity to promote their brand message. It’s long been our mission to promote financial literacy across the region and this campaign will only aid in those efforts.”

The Penny Hoarder’s mission is to help people make smart decisions with their money. Locally, the company has spoken at conferences, hosted community events and contributed to nonprofits to aid in these efforts. The company plans to continue to promote financial literacy through creative partnerships and experiences.

About The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder is one of the largest personal finance websites, reaching millions of readers each month across the country. Its purpose is to empower people to make smart choices about their money. The company shares actionable articles and resources to teach people how to earn, save and manage their money. To learn more about The Penny Hoarder, visit https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/.

About Nickelytics

By using high-mileage car drivers to carry a brand’s message, Nickelytics, empowers brands to weave their message into the social fabric of the target communities, while enabling drivers to earn extra income for the miles they drive. Nickelytics combines the power of traditional out-of-home advertising with digital retargeting to give businesses real and measurable results. In January 2020, Nickelytics was selected to participate in Techstars’ Smart Mobility Accelerator mentorship-driven program. To learn more about Nickelytics, visit: https://www.nickelytics.com/

