New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Halal Ingredients market was valued at USD 46.8 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 66.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Halal food refers to the food products that are prepared by following Islamic dietary laws & regulations, which defines foods that are lawful or permissible and clean. Muslims community consumers avoid food & beverages that are Haram, meaning forbidden or unlawful by their Islamic faith. The Intake of food items is also rising due to the surge in the Muslim population worldwide, which expected to drive the growth of the market.
This ingredient are also getting traction in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries due to the escalating demand for dietary supplements and their health gains. Customers are witnessing a growing demand for on-the-go, convenient, nutritionally enriched, and functional food & beverage products due to their busy lifestyles. The soaring trends of healthy snacking and increasing consciousness about functional food & beverage products expected to plunge the industry during the expected period.
The need for halal cosmetic products among the 2.4 billion Muslim customers globally is increasing. However, the demand in cosmetics stays unmet because cosmetics production is controlled by non-halal cosmetic manufacturers, whose manufacture methods may not fit in with the requirements of its science. The development of these cosmetics and the assessment of their product performance is still in its early stages. The incorporation of its science in the manufacture of most cosmetic products remains insufficient.
Moreover, there is a global deficiency of guiding documents on the growth and assessment techniques in the production of comprehensively halal cosmetics. It aims to abridge existing literature and knowledge of halal and cosmetic science to provide essential technical guidance in the production of these cosmetics. Also, the adoption of these methods addresses the unique ethical issues associated with the conformance of cosmetics’ product performance to spiritual practices and its science.
The Middle East expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for this ingredient in 2019. Favorable government rules in GCC countries for is driving the ingredients market. The growing populace in the Middle Eastern nations is driving the overall market. Global players are expanding their businesses in the Middle East to cater to the increasing demand for these ingredients. Also, rapid economic development, as a result of the steady political environment in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE, is aiding to the growth in the F & B and consumer product industries. Similarly, the growing population and increase in the disposable income in the region are factors driving the demand for products produced using these ingredients, which in turn, expected to drive the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Halal Ingredients market based on Brewery Type, Type, Price Category, Equipment Type, By Distribution Channel and region:
Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
