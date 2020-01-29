Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Parts Distributors in Europe 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5th edition of Truck Parts Distributors in Europe paints the landscape of this particular segment of Independent Aftermarket in 2019.



The distribution of automotive parts to Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Buses constitutes a different business ecosystem from the rest of the car aftermarket, with highly specialized enterprises from the parts manufacturers through distributors all the way down to garages and fleet operators.



Content Highlights

Top 20 international truck parts distributors

Top 14 international garage marketing systems

International Trade Groups involvement in truck parts distribution

35 European countries overview

74 tables

45 graphs

355 profiles of truck parts distributors

Each of the 355 company profiles includes:

Name

ITG affiliation (if applicable)

Turnover

Business fields

Number of outlets

Number of employees

Address (Street, Zip code, City)

Contact person (position, e-mail, phone and fax numbers)

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Registered trucks and buses in Europe

2.1 Registered Trucks in Europe 2018

2.2 Registered Busses in Europe 2018



3. International truck parts distributors in Europe

3.1 Ranking Top 20 international truck parts distributors

3.2 Headquarters of international truck parts distributors

3.3 Market map of international truck parts distributors



4. International garage marketing systems in Europe

4.1 Ranking Top 14 international garage marketing systems

4.2 Headquarters of international truck parts distributors

4.3 Market map of international truck parts distributors



5. International Trade and Buying Groups

5.1 Trade and buying groups - Share of Truck Part Distributors

5.1.1 GROUPAUTO International

5.1.2 adi Autodistribution International

5.1.3 TEMOT International Autoparts GmbH

5.1.4 ATR International AG

5.1.5 Nexus Automotive International S.A.

5.1.6 Global One Automotive GmbH

5.2 Analysis of Truck Parts Distributors in Buying Groups



6. Profiles of most important truck parts distributor per country

6.1 Albania

6.1.1 Albania - Overview

6.1.2 Albania - Company Profiles

6.2 Austria

6.3 Belarus

6.4 Belgium

6.5 Bosnia and Herzegovina

6.6 Bulgaria

6.7 Croatia

6.8 Czech Republic

6.9 Denmark

6.10 Estonia

6.11 Finland

6.12 France

6.13 Germany

6.14 Greece

6.15 Hungary

6.16 Ireland

6.17 Italy

6.18 Latvia

6.19 Lithuania

6.20 Netherlands

6.21 North Macedonia

6.22 Norway

6.23 Poland

6.24 Portugal

6.25 Romania

6.26 Russia

6.27 Serbia

6.28 Slovakia

6.29 Slovenia

6.30 Spain

6.31 Sweden

6.32 Switzerland

6.33 Turkey

6.34 Ukraine

6.35 United Kingdom



A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



