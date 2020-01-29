Dallas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cybersecurity software company, announced today that Technologent, a premier provider of information technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies, has joined Armor’s Global Partner Program to bring cloud security and compliance solutions to its customers.

Through this new partnership, Technologent will further expand and enhance its cloud offering, encompassing Armor’s market-leading cloud security and compliance solutions, to add to its extensive cloud consulting services around virtualization, digital transformation, converged and hyper-converged infrastructures, and IaaS and SaaS offerings. In addition to delivering professional, cloud and financial services to its customers, Technologent provides custom solutions around business continuity, data management and protection, automation, orchestration and a host of other key technology areas.

Armor’s security-as -a-service offerings are comprised of Armor Complete, Armor’s secure cloud hosting solution, Armor Anywhere, a security-as-a-service platform for identifying, responding and containing malicious threats in real-time, and the Armor Automated Security and Compliance offering, a continuous cloud security and compliance posture management offering for public and multi-cloud environments. Organizations which choose to implement Armor Anywhere, in conjunction with the Armor Automated Security and Compliance offering, receive cloud-native security analytics, compliance monitoring, reporting and advanced threat detection with one-click remediation.

Armor Anywhere provides detection and response to intentional attacks being launched against an organization’s environment, while the Armor Automated Security and Compliance offering enables organizations to resolve any configuration missteps that might leave a company’s cloud environment vulnerable to a breach. Combined, the joint offering protects against both accidental and intentional threats to one’s cloud environments.

“We are witnessing more and more organizations moving to a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment,” said Jon Mendoza, CISO for Technologent. “Our customers look to us as their trusted advisor for information technology. As such, it is imperative that we not only provide them with the services and solutions needed to optimize and protect their data on-premise but in the cloud. Securing cloud data and making sure it is in compliance requires a different skillset than protecting data on-premise. Armor’s Global Partner Program provides companies like ours with the skills, training and solutions needed so we can confidently deliver trusted, comprehensive and expert cloud security to our customers.”

“Armor is proud to have Technologent join its Global Partner Program,” said Matt Cook, Chief Revenue Officer. “Technologent has long established itself as one of the leading information technology solutions and services providers in the market. Armor supports partners, like Technologent, whose goal is to establish themselves as a cloud security and compliance expert enabling them to become their customers’ trusted partner in all areas of technology.“

About Technologent

Technologent is a Global Provider of Edge-to-Edge™ Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. We help our clients outpace the new digital economy by creating IT environments that are agile, flexible, efficient, transparent and secure. Without these characteristics, companies will miss the opportunity to optimally scale. Technologent mobilizes the power of technology to turn our clients’ vision into reality, enabling them to focus on driving innovation, increasing productivity and outperforming the market.

Visit www.technologent.com

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public, or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24x7 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 countries.

To learn more, visit www.armor.com

