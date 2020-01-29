New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Laser Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01622385/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fiber laser market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Demand for enhanced productivity. In addition, growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the fiber laser market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fiber laser market is segmented as below:

Application

• Material Processing

• Advanced Application

• Healthcare

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for fiber laser market growth

This study identifies growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications as the prime reasons driving the fiber laser market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in fiber laser market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fiber laser market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, MKS Instruments Inc., NKT Photonics AS, OMRON Corp. and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





