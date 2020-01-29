Thomasville, GA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will hold a live webcast on Thursday, February 6, 2020 to review fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The company expects the call to last approximately 60 minutes. The company will release results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the market closes.



What: Flowers Foods Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

How: Live stream at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Replay: The webcast replay will be archived at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave’s Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.



