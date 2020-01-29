SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep web businesses safe in the digital world, today announced it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020” report by Forrester Research.



The report evaluated 13 vendors in the bot management market on criteria related to product offerings and business strategy. PerimeterX received differentiated ratings, the highest ratings possible, in the attack detection, attack response, threat research, feedback loops, performance metrics, vision, roadmap and market approach criteria.

According to the Forrester report, PerimeterX “leads the pack with robust machine learning and attack response capabilities,” noting that “PerimeterX applies over 120 machine learning algorithms and 165 machine learning models to traffic processing,” and “has developed a unique challenge to verify humans without the complexity of traditional CAPTCHAs.” The report also states that PerimeterX “is the best fit for companies that interact with users across multiple channels.”

“We believe Forrester’s independent evaluation underscores not only our product and services leadership, but also our approach to the market which is upsetting the status quo among the legacy vendors. We continue to pioneer a new model of application security that frees our customers from security concerns so they can focus on growing their businesses, confident that their users and brand reputations are protected,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of PerimeterX.

Delivered as a service, PerimeterX Bot Defender safeguards modern web and mobile applications and APIs. It leverages machine learning to constantly update a library of attack patterns built on hundreds of billions of visits to web and mobile sites and native web applications. Bot Defender accurately identifies and blocks automated attacks, autotuning to improve detection while easily integrating into existing infrastructures enabling detection and blocking within seconds.

For a copy of “The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020” Forrester Research, Inc., January 28, 2020, please visit the PerimeterX website .

About PerimeterX