Scientific and technical (S&T) publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins. The foundation of the business is the scholarly journal, which is examined in depth in this report as one of five content delivery channels along with: books, online content, abstracting and indexing and other activities.



Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Exclusive market projections to 2023 by publishing activity

Leading Publisher forecast for 2019

Whether your focus is books, journals or online content, you can trust Global Scientific & Technical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.

In addition, new features have been added including:

The number of new peer reviewed journals launched by year 2015 to present in key scientific & technical subjects: Technology & Engineering, Biological Science & Agriculture, Earth, Space & Environmental Science, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

The number of new scholarly and professional books published per year 2016-2018 in key scientific & technical subjects. Technology, General Science, Archeology, Chemistry, Communications Engineering, Electronics Engineering.

Underling growth leaders in scientific and technical publishing

Analysis of competitor books and journal title counts showing the leading subject areas for individual publishers.

Analysis of Library content spending trends

A round up of consortia and university library big deal cancelations.

Research and development spending trend and forecast for the top 15 countries

Tertiary Education Graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics by regional geography 2008-2028.

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import/Export Trends 2015-2018

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary



Introduction

Key Facts & Trends

Top Six Hold 44% of Scientific & Technical Publishing Market

Journals Are the Largest Scientific & Technical Publishing Activity

Online Content, Fastest-Growing Segment, Surpasses Books in Total Sales

Digital Books Create Space on Shelves, In Budgets

M&A Activity Focus on Reference Management Tools and Analytics

China Assumes Mantle of World R&D Leader

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Exports Grew in 2018

3. Scientific & Technical Publishing Market

Introduction

Market Size

Journals

Books

Online Content

Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services

Other Activities

Elimination

S&T Publishing by Geography

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Currency Impact

4. Leading Scientific & Technical Publishers

Elsevier

Springer Nature

Clarivate Analytics

John Wiley & Sons

IHS Markit

American Chemical Society

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Informa

EBSCO

Pearson

Frontiers Media

Institution of Engineering and Technology

MDPI

American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

Royal Society of Chemistry

British Standards Institution Group

American Institute of Physics Publishing

5. Trends & Forecast



Introduction

Current Trends in S&T Publishing

Academic Library Trends

Research & Development Spending Trend: China Surpasses U.S.

Asia and Rest of World Dominate Number of STEM Graduates Worldwide

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends

Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends

Scientific Community Must Change for Open Access to be Dominate Model

Twists on Tech for Peer Review

Technology News & Notes

Market Forecast

Introduction

Journals Forecast

Online Content Forecast

Books Forecast

Abstracting & Indexing Forecast

Other Activities Forecast

Elimination Forecast

Forecast by Geography

Forecast Leading Publishers

