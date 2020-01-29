New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society New York is proud and excited to announce the results of 2020 Society Elections and welcomes dedicated member Dr. James Adams, CFA, to its Board of Directors.

2020 ELECTION RESULTS

New Board Director Electee

Dr. James Adams, CFA - New York University

Reelected Board Directors

Deepika Sharma, CFA - BlackRock

- BlackRock Sammy Suzuki, CFA - AllianceBernstein (AB)

- AllianceBernstein (AB) Maria Weitzer, CFA - APG Asset Management U.S.

The presiding board members have been instrumental to the evolution of New York’s local CFA Institute chapter, overseeing historic gains in recent years by way of, yet again, establishing new benchmarks in areas related to membership, event attendance, volunteer participation and revenue.

Such steady progress, and the new heights that have been attained, highlight an auspicious trend; one in which both persisting and incoming elected officials will be certain to continue to leverage in service of the Society’s mission to advance the investment industry, and to forge new paths forward for the largest CFA Institute member society in the world.

“I am pleased to welcome James Adams to the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York,” Board of Directors Chair Jonathan Prin, CFA, said.

“James brings a welcome new perspective to Society leadership, and his experience across both industry and academia will be a valuable complement to the existing proficiencies of the Board. We are grateful to the many members who took time to participate in the 2020 Society Elections.”

Elected Board Director

DR. JAMES ADAMS, CFA

Adjunct Professor of Finance and Risk Engineering - Tandon School of Engineering

Visiting Clinical Assistant Professor – School of Professional Studies

New York University During Adams’ 26-year tenure at J.P. Morgan, he led client coverage teams in Derivatives, Rates, Foreign Exchange and Investor Services covering major institutions across the globe and spent several years in Europe managing major multinational corporate relationships. In his most recent role as Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, he managed sales and relationship management for North American Asset Owners and Consultant Relations in Investor Services, as well as emerging technology client outreach globally for Investor Services. He was also active in recruiting, training and mentoring professionals at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Adams has published peer-reviewed academic articles in corporate finance, derivatives and pension risk management and co-authored several CFA Institute curriculum readings. Dr. Adams earned a Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University and a B.A. in Economics from Wayne State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® and active member of the CFA Society New York. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of two publicly traded Canadian companies (Sokoman Minerals Corporation and Visionstate Corporation).

“We are proud that CFA Society New York remains committed to the highest level of governance standards, including democratic elections to decide its leadership,” Prin said. “CFA Society New York is in a strong position to continue as the leading global CFA Society.”

Outgoing Board Chair

JONATHAN PRIN, CFA

Managing Director and Head of Research

Greylock Capital Prior to joining Greylock, Prin was a portfolio manager and member of the Global Fixed Income Group at JP Morgan Asset Management. At JP Morgan, Mr. Prin was responsible for managing and trading emerging market high yield corporate debt portfolios. Prior to joining JP Morgan, he was a credit analyst at Bear Stearns Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Prin was a research analyst in the Leveraged Finance Department of Credit Suisse First Boston, as part of an Institutional Investor-ranked group. Mr. Prin has a B.A. in from the University of Pennsylvania and received his CFA charterholder designation in 2009.

“On behalf of our members, the Society thanks Jonathan Prin for his service to the Board and for his recent leadership as Board Chair,” CFA Society New York CEO Daniel Dagen, CFA, said. “He has made key contributions to the growth of the Society. Throughout his tenure, the Society faithfully advanced professionalism in the industry and developed a greater capacity to continue serving this purpose well into the future. We look forward to his continued engagement in the years to come.”

Since 1937, CFA Society New York remains steady as a leading forum for the investment community. CFA Society New York’s mission is to raise the standards of the investment profession by engaging a dynamic community of local investment professionals and creating thought leadership for the global industry.

CFA Society New York thanks all of its members for participating in its 2020 election process and expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to each nominee and departing director for their invaluable contributions to the CFA Society New York membership community.

#

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York is the largest of more than 150 member societies of CFA Institute. Its activity began in 1937, when value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham began organizing regular meetings of local security analysts. Throughout its history, the society has remained a volunteer-led, member-driven forum for the investment community with the broad, basic aims of: establishing and maintaining a high standard of professional ethics, improving analytical techniques, supporting the interchange of ideas and information among analysts, and promoting a proper public understanding of the function of security analysis and the operation of the securities markets.

CFA Society New York works in conjunction with CFA Institute to develop the industry’s future professionals and to raise the standards of professionalism in the investment management industry. For more information, visit www.cfany.org or follow us on Twitter @CFANY.

Attachments

Media Contact: Jared Steckler -