Paris, 29 January 2020, 5.45pm

2019: SYNERGIE shows growth - Full-year turnover: €2,642 million (+3.6%)

in € million Change Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change 2019 2018 International 1,361.6 1,343.2 +1.4% 348.6



+0.5% 347.0 France 1,280.6 1,207.2 +6.1% 326.0 312.2 +4.4% Total 2,642.2 2,550.4 +3.6% 674.6 659.2 +2.3%

SYNERGIE, Europe's fifth largest Human Resources Management group, posted turnover of €2,642.2 million in 2019, up 3.6% in relation to 2018 (+2% on a like-for-like basis).



In France, turnover came out at €1,280.6 million, up 6.1% (4.6% on a like-for-like basis), with a very good performance in temporary employment (+4.7%) in a market that is in decline according to Prism’Emploi.

International turnover reached €1,361.6 million (51.5% of consolidated turnover), an increase of 1.4% (-0.3% on like-for-like basis), with contrasting performances from region to region: Southern Europe +4.1%; Northern and Eastern Europe -3.6%.

The diversification underway since June 2018 in high value added digital service activities gave rise to turnover of €47 million in 2019 (+82.4%).

Our active development strategy has been confirmed by the investment made in the recruitment of expert consultants, digitisation and IT tools, intensive training initiatives for temporary and permanent employees, and the positioning of SYNERGIE, which is now a leader in several growth sectors.

Confident in its performance and backed by a solid financial structure, the Group will continue to actively study acquisitions in France and Europe, with particular emphasis on strengthening its existing operations.

Next event:

►Publication of 2019 full-year results on 1 April 2020 after the stock market closes.

