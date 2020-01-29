EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release January 29, 2020 at 18:45





Efore Plc plans a reverse split





Efore Plc is planning to reduce the number of shares through a reverse split. The purpose of the reverse split is to facilitate trade in the company’s shares. The reverse split requires a resolution by the general meeting.





Efore Plc board is planning to call an extraordinary general meeting to decide on the reverse split. The company will publish a more detailed proposal for the reverse split and the timetable as well as a proposal for ratio of the reverse split in the meeting invitation.





Efore Group is an international company that designs and manufactures power electronics products. The Group’s head office is based in Finland and its sales, marketing and R&D functions are located in Europe and China. The Group also has a sales and marketing unit in the United States. In the financial year ending 31 December 2018, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.4 million and the number of Group personnel averaged 406. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.com