3 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is driven primarily by the increased investments in healthcare infrastructure development, growing elderly population, rising adoption of unobtrusive monitoring solutions, increasing focus on reducing the cost of pressure ulcer and fall injuries treatment and increasing online availability and purchase of products. However, lack of awareness and acceptance of the products in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The baby monitoring segment held the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018.

Based on type, the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is divided into four major segments— baby monitoring, elderly monitoring, bedsore monitoring, and sleep monitoring.The baby monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the availability of new products, increasing awareness among parents, and the rising adoption of baby monitors in homecare settings.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the healthcare industry, widespread policy reforms, the rapidly growing middle-class population with increasing purchasing power, and increased investments in infrastructural development are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%

•?By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 15%, and the RoW: 15%



Some of the key players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are Early Sense (US), EMFIT (Finland), Eight Sleep (US), Smart Caregiver Corporation (US), Wellsense (US), Tekscan (US), Lenovo Group (Hong Kong) and Sleep Number Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



