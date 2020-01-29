NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Beyond Meat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 27, 2020, post-market, Don Lee Farms issued a press release entitled “Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat’s CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud.” The press release stated, in part, that “[a] judge has ruled Don Lee Farms proved the probable validity of its claim that Beyond Meat breached its manufacturing agreement with Don Lee Farms” and that “[i]n a separate motion before a different Judge, the Court granted Don Lee Farms’ request to name Beyond Meat Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson, Senior Quality Assurance Manager Jessica Quetsch and Director of Operations Anthony Miller in its fraud claims which allege they intentionally doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, and then delivered that doctored report to Don Lee Farms and affirmatively represented that it was the complete opinion of the consultant.”

On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $4.63, or 3.71%, to close at $120.12 on January 28, 2020.

