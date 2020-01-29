Indianapolis, Indiana, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 29, 2020 – Orbis Education, the leading provider of pre-licensure healthcare programs for colleges and universities nationwide, moved its headquarters to a newly designed 36,000-square-foot space on the north side of Indianapolis in January to accommodate the company’s rapid growth.

The new Orbis Education corporate headquarters, located at 301 Pennsylvania Parkway, features:

19 fully-networked conference rooms and “huddle rooms” for meetings, collaboration, and training

A 2,400-square-foot Social Hub complete with breakroom and amenities

A state-of-the-art media studio used to create innovative virtual learning activities for the online courses offered by the company’s clients

An open floor plan that also offers private phone rooms and dedicated quiet space

The move comes as Orbis Education, a subsidiary of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ( LOPE ), achieved another record year of growth in 2019. The company, which started with just three employees in 2003, has grown to nearly 500 employees nationwide, with more than 200 of those based at the Indianapolis headquarters.

Today, Orbis partners with 20+ U.S. colleges and universities around the country to help grow their healthcare education programs and produce practice-ready professionals for high-demand fields such as nursing, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.



“It’s incredible to watch an idea grow into a reality and then become a thriving company,” said Dan Briggs, chief executive officer and founder of Orbis. “We’re proud of Orbis Education’s role in helping to alleviate the nation’s healthcare labor shortage, as well as the opportunities we’re creating for students to pursue meaningful careers in professions that need them. 2019 was a huge year for us, and our continued commitment to growth, supported by the resources and expertise of Grand Canyon Education, will help us move to the next level in 2020. The acquisition of Orbis in January 2019 has greatly assisted us in accelerating our growth to meet the incredible need in the nursing community. Between the date of the acquisition and today we have added six new university partners, opened five new site locations for university partners and have accelerated our future site openings such that we currently plan to open seven new sites in Fall 2020 and an additional four new sites in Spring 2021.”

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. Orbis Education is a subsidiary of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ( LOPE ), a publicly traded shared services partner dedicated to serving colleges and universities. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com .

