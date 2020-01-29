New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Cymru, an Internet security firm and leading provider of Internet threat intelligence, today announced that it has partnered with EdgeUno to implement the first international PoP for its new, global network backbone. The implementation will result in more efficient visibility into malicious internet activity within or traversing through Latin America.

The first international PoP of Team Cymru’s new, global network backbone will be in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the company will continue to expand globally throughout 2020. Unlike many solution providers in the threat intelligence space, Team Cymru operates as an ISP, which enables more holistic visibility than other vendors can achieve relying on edge point devices to gather data.

“The goal is to gain efficiencies in our global monitoring of malicious internet activity and cyber threats,” commented Rabbi Rob Thomas, Founder and CEO of Team Cymru. “Our customers can expect us to be coming to a peering point near them, and this means they will the get threat intelligence they need faster.”

The move also means that EdgeUno’s customers who depend on Team Cymru community services offerings, such as the Nimbus near-real-time threat monitoring or the ISP to ASN mapping services, will see improved speeds.

“Internet Security is an essential part of our business in Latin America” said Mehmet Akcin, Founder and CEO of EdgeUno. “We are big believers in the services and unparalleled insight Team Cymru has been providing to its global customers over the years. We are very certain with expansion into Brazil the insight users get will be even more comprehensive. We are very excited to be working with Team Cymru and look forward to be their one-stop Latin America help across the Americas.”

About Team Cymru

For more than 15 years, Team Cymru’s mission has been to save and improve lives by working with public and private sector entities to discover, track, and take down threat actors and criminals around the globe. We do this by delivering comprehensive visibility into global internet traffic and cyber threat activity. We expose millions of facts per second in an actionable way, and over a 30-day period, our users have visibility into approximately 93% of global IP address space. The most advanced teams of cybersecurity analysts and investigators around the world rely on our solutions to uncover the who, what, when, where and why of malicious behavior. They also leverage this global visibility to identify and block malicious campaigns before they even reach an enterprise’s doorstep. Our data is incomparable, and our partners and clients use it to make the world a safer place. For more information visit cymru.com

About EdgeUno:

Co-founded in Silicon Valley by former Centurylink, Microsoft, Yahoo! and Equinix executives, EdgeUno provides unparalleled service making it easier for any size of company to enter Latin America. Whether you need support for your existing infrastructure or want to build a new one, we can help. Our infrastructure as a service is designed for Fortune 2000 companies, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Governments and large enterprises. EdgeUno has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay and Peru. More information can be found at www.edgeuno.com

Erika Lee Team Cymru elee@cymru.com Mehmet Akcin EdgeUno mehmet@edgeuno.com