NASHVILLE, TN, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Nashville sales and marketing firm, ProTenn, donated to Second Harvest Food Bank on January 18th, 2020. Directors of Operations, Andrew Barger, Luis Santos and David Houser are dedicated to giving back to the local community in Nashville. The firm continues to uphold this sentiment of giving by consistently participating in charitable events locally.



Directors at ProTenn, Barger, Santos and Houser, share their passion for giving back to the community with many of their employees. They often give their employees the opportunity to organize charitable events based upon values that are important to them. Corporate Trainer, Orrie Whitton, relocated from Pennsylvania and desires to get more involved with the local community here in Nashville. Thus, Whitton selected a charity central to the community in order to do so. “I think it is so vital to give back to the community in which I live. I think it is awesome to be a part of a company that values that as well, “ says Whitton.

The Second Harvest Food Bank opened its doors in 1978. Second Harvest is dedicated to serving the local community. The food bank acts as a central distribution center for companies, groups and individuals that would like to provide food for hungry people in Tennessee. Second Harvest serves over 46 counties throughout middle Tennessee. 96 cents out of every dollar donated goes directly toward programs to feed the local community. The local food bank has provided over 28 million nutritious meals to neighbors in need.

According to Second Harvest’s website, there are “more than one million Tennesseans at risk of hunger every day, [they] are working to get food to those who need it most. Last year [their] fleet of trucks covered over 750,000 miles rescuing and delivering food.” Second Harvest is one of the largest and most comprehensive of over 200 food banks nationwide.

ProTenn felt that due to the contributions that Second Harvest has made to the community over the years that it was a great idea to work with them not only in this particular instance but in others moving forward. Account Manager, Emily Copeland was excited to contribute as well. “I really value contributing to the community that I’ve been a part of for the last few years. I love it here in Nashville and it’s important to me to show that by helping those in need locally,” says Copeland. ProTenn has worked with Second Harvest in the past and will continue to do so in the future. ProTenn and Second Harvest share a passion and dedication to help those in need within the local community.

