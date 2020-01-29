SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, Inc., a leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, has rolled out a suite of new analytic capabilities and services aimed at enhanced support and partnership with electric utilities seeking to jump start or accelerate their grid intelligence programs.



Among the company’s augmented analytics capabilities are:

For the first time, Sentient Energy now offers the ability to help its innovation partners supercharge their sensor investments and collaborate to identify grid performance issues, allowing prioritized analysis and diagnostics of developing and critical system events.



Superb data precision on over 120 million waveforms and disturbances is leveraged to more accurately build normal and anomalous circuit activity baselines and machine learning models. Utilities who partner with Sentient Energy will see, in near real time, the actual categorization of both normal and anomalous activities on their grid.



Anomalies and deviation identification based on engineering norms specific to each utility will facilitate Operations & Maintenance allocation optimization decisions like line and drone patrol dispatches.



High-resolution time-synchronized data coupled with domain-based machine learning models uniquely enable utilities to capture more and better information on momentary, short-lived disturbances. These disturbances are often precursors to faults and failures and easily go undetected in conventional automation and protection systems such as SCADA and field IEDs.



Multi-sensor type deployments provide further resolution of the location of activities that allow utilities to focus more accurately on problem overhead feeders, lateral or underground circuits.

“Sentient Energy is committed to providing electric utilities with leading-edge analytic capabilities that support their ongoing efforts to increase the efficiency and reliability of grid monitoring and management. We’re focused on collaborative partnerships with our customers as they innovate to more safely, reliably and cleanly deliver power to their customers,” said Michael Bauer, Sentient Energy Founder, President and Chief Product Officer.

The Ample™ Analytics platform records data, analyzes it over time and provides the engineer with site, feeder, and system-wide insights. With its unique blending of edge and cloud analytics, Sentient Energy’s analytics platform serves a variety of asset and system health and performance use cases and offers utilities the most advanced remote sensor management and analysis platform available.

