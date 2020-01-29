SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, Inc., a leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, has rolled out a suite of new analytic capabilities and services aimed at enhanced support and partnership with electric utilities seeking to jump start or accelerate their grid intelligence programs.
Among the company’s augmented analytics capabilities are:
“Sentient Energy is committed to providing electric utilities with leading-edge analytic capabilities that support their ongoing efforts to increase the efficiency and reliability of grid monitoring and management. We’re focused on collaborative partnerships with our customers as they innovate to more safely, reliably and cleanly deliver power to their customers,” said Michael Bauer, Sentient Energy Founder, President and Chief Product Officer.
The Ample™ Analytics platform records data, analyzes it over time and provides the engineer with site, feeder, and system-wide insights. With its unique blending of edge and cloud analytics, Sentient Energy’s analytics platform serves a variety of asset and system health and performance use cases and offers utilities the most advanced remote sensor management and analysis platform available.
Analytics experts will be available at the Sentient Energy Booth #1847 genius bar at DistribuTech to further discuss with utilities partnership programs on offer.
About Sentient Energy
Sentient Energy makes power delivery safe, reliable, and solar-ready — worldwide. The company provides the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with innovative, quickly deployed intelligent sensors and analytics that identify and analyze potential faults and other grid events. Sentient Energy leads the market with the largest mesh network line sensor deployments in North America, and partnerships with leading utility network providers including Itron, Landis + Gyr, AT&T, Verizon, Telus, and Bell Canada. For more information visit www.sentient-energy.com.
