CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today, that it achieved record new customer growth and retention in 2019. New brands included a multi-year agreement with a top three North American auto insurer, a Global 500 financial services provider, two of the largest global manufacturers of home improvement products, and one of the world's top three largest jewelry brands. The brand leadership and diversity of industries reflected in these new customers demonstrates BrandMuscle’s continued dominance in the through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) market.

In addition to new customer growth, BrandMuscle also maintained a 98% customer retention rate, fueled in part by increases in usage, channel engagement and local marketing performance. BrandMuscle’s customers and their local channel partners executed over $1.5 billion worth of co-op and MDF transactions through the platform. Other local marketing activity growth included:

1 million registered users on the BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform

46% year-over-year growth in marketing content created by local partners and placed into market

40% higher display CTR compared to industry average

213% higher Facebook advertising CTR compared to industry average

30% growth in print and fulfillment: producing and shipping over 340,000 orders and over 1.6 million menu books

New product offerings, industry partnerships, thought leadership, and corporate initiatives contributed to positive momentum, especially in the second half of the year.

In September, BrandMuscle announced the launch of an Instant Impact Mobile App at The National Beer Wholesalers Association’s annual conference. T he first end-to-end POS solution for the alcohol beverage industry, the Instant Impact Mobile App allows distributor sales reps to easily order, approve and track custom point-of-sale materials from any location, anytime, regardless of Wi-Fi connectivity.

In October, BrandMuscle launched the industry’s first Local Events Marketing Solution for channel marketers , filling a critical need in the market to provide local channel partners with easy access to a high-quality data source for hyperlocal events and support services. With access to BrandMuscle’s database of over 8,000 hyperlocal events and turnkey local event marketing services, customers executed over 10,000 local events in 2019.

In 2019, BrandMuscle announced a partnership with Reputation.com to enable best-in-class location data management, online reputation, and social media management at scale for brands with hundreds or thousands of locations. BrandMuscle also became an OEM partner of TIBCO Cloud Integration, enabling customers to leverage market leading out-of-the-box or custom connectivity to CRM, marketing automation, and many other enterprise systems.

To further drive innovation, BrandMuscle Labs was established in early 2019, to explore how the latest technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and predictive analytics can be applied to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of local marketing. Several offerings have already been launched following incubation in BrandMuscle Labs, including a machine learning based co-op fund recommendation engine.

In April, BrandMuscle published the fifth annual State of Local Marketing Report and introduced The BrandMuscle Local Marketing Maturity Matrix™, a comprehensive framework designed to help brand marketers assess and improve their local marketing performance. Through this research, BrandMuscle discovered that local partners operating at the highest levels of local marketing maturity generate 2x higher year-over-year revenue growth than their peers at lower maturity levels. BrandMuscle now offers a diagnostic report to its customers as a value-add to aid in strategic planning every year, and a free online assessment is available to the public.

To further employee development and deepen customer knowledge, BrandMuscle established a learning program to provide ongoing training on the company’s solutions and local marketing best practices. BrandMuscle University leverages the company’s State of Local Marketing research and enabled employees and customers to earn product certifications for Brand Management, Channel Fund Management, Digital Marketing, Print and Fulfillment.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI.



To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Lori Alba

VP of Marketing

lori.alba@brandmuscle.com

216-454-2047