Dallas, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace (OTCQB:ASDN), the company creating autonomous, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles and drones is excited to announce that they are in full development of their newest design, named “ALTA” - a concept built on the foundation of modularity and flexibility.



Shortly after a very successful test flight series in 2018, Astro’s engineering team went back to work making further improvements and modifications to their Elroy model. Through this process they identified an opportunity to bring a new perspective to the eVTOL world, and in October 2018 the design of ALTA was born.

The ALTA platform includes a proprietary “Top Frame” design which flies solo and also connects to a series of specific use “Pods” enabling the modular system to perform in many different roles.

A few of the current Pods in development include Astro’s new CockPit2 and CockPit4 (2 and 4) PassengerDrones as well as the CargoDrone model, “Orbit”.

These new modular series Pods, along with many other planned “specific use” units will join the current “Elroy” model in the proposed fleet of vehicles that Astro intends to bring to the market.

“We see our new, modular ALTA design, in combination with a series of “custom-use specific pods”, helping private business, government agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities”, says Bruce Bent, Astro CEO.

Pending regulation and approvals, Astro anticipates pre-sales available as soon as 2021.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace is the developer of the world’s most advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles.

Our mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and to turn this new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream mode of transportation.

Our vision is “Flight Made Easy”.

Visit www.flyastro.com for more information.

For inquiries contact Mike@flyastro.com .

Astro Aerospace Ltd

320 W. Main Street

Lewisville, TX 75057

Attachments