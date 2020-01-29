Teaneck, NJ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lust for Life LLC (the “Company”) seeks growth in 2020 by increasing efforts in expanding its private brand business, in addition to the Company’s existing branded line of footwear. The Company continues to expand into many well-established retail outlets in the private brand sector. Lust for Life has a strong design team as well as a manufacturing arm in several countries. The Company is extremely flexible and can substantially cut lead times and deliver exceptionally high-quality goods. “With these efforts, the Company believes that it can grow its top line revenue during 2020,” says CEO Karen Berend.

