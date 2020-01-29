II-VI Thought Leaders to Present at the Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that it will exhibit industry-leading products and capabilities at SPIE Photonics West, Feb. 1-6, 2020, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth #1427, and at BiOS Expo, part of Photonics West, in Booth #8131. These products and capabilities are enabling photonics innovations in diverse markets, including in communications, materials processing, life sciences, automotive, consumer electronics, and more.
New products and capabilities:
Video demonstration:
II-VI will demonstrate the shaping of short pulses down to femtoseconds using the WaveShaper® 100A/SP Programmable Single Polarization Filter, to enable precision micromachining and multi-photon optical microscopy applications.
In addition, II-VI thought leaders will participate in the Lasers & Photonics Marketplace Seminar presented by Laser Focus World in cooperation with SPIE.
II-VI will also participate in a special presentation hosted by the University of Arizona’s Wyant College of Optical Sciences:
Conference papers presented by II-VI:
Additional upcoming trade shows:
About II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.
Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us
II-VI Incorporated
Warrendale, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
