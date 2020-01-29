NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon May 26 through Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street.



The Conference will feature a series of approximately 20 panels and presentations May 27 - 28 that will discuss key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics. Executives from a variety of leading public and private exploration and production (E&P) and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations. Attendance at the Conference qualifies for continuing education credits for Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors commented, “We experienced record attendance in 2019 and look forward to presenting another great lineup of panels and topics for 2020. In addition to our annual panels on US and international onshore and offshore E&P and oil services, we are adding a number of new panels including renewables, ESG and globalization of stock market trading. Visit our recently redesigned website, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com for additional details and continually updated Conference information.”

The Conference will again host several field trips on Friday, May 29 to both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore south Louisiana facilities, which currently include a crew boat visit to an offshore platform and an onshore airboat trip to view marshland production facilities. Additional new field trips are being finalized.

Several networking events are planned for 2020. The Conference will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon May 26 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans with a keynote speaker from Platinum Sponsor, J.P. Morgan who will discuss global energy matters, followed by a welcoming reception hosted by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, May 27 from 6:00 to 8:30 pm, the Conference will host its annual premier networking event at a new and exciting venue to be announced soon. There will also be a Thursday evening May 28 post-closing, pre-field trip event from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm hosted by Platinum Sponsor Jones Walker at a venue to be announced.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers. In addition, all public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry are welcome to attend. There is no cost for investment professionals to attend the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $395 for the four-day event.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 80 exploration and production (E&P) companies, oil field service companies and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides additional details on the event and will be updated over the coming months with additional information on the agenda and participating companies. Registration is now open through the web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at our special rate of $199 per night at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans through May 12, 2020.

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953