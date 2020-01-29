Paris , France, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



From Roman antiquities to Western art, via the Middle Ages, the Louvre is the largest and most visited museum in the world. Paris City Vision, the leading brand for tours and excursions of Paris Experience Group, offers different ways to discover or rediscover this unmissable address in the French capital.





The Louvre with priority access and audioguide



With this tour, travelers enter the Louvre via priority access and are not obliged to wait in line. Inside, travelers walk through the museum at their own pace for two and a half hours, with an audioguide designed to lead them with the group’s savoir faire. This circuit brings together the museum's must-see works such as the famous Mona Lisa, the superb Venus de Milo and the Coronation of Napoleon1st.



For more information: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/louvre-audioguide-tour



Price: 39 euros per person, 9 euros per child







Visit of the museum for the whole family

Contrary to conventional wisdom, museums offer a dynamic, exciting adventures for even the youngest visitors, provided the tours offer appropriate support. Paris City Vision presents the Louvre to children in a different way. The museum is visit is accompanied by an audio animated presentation hosted by a dog and a beetle, integrated into the audioguide. Two thematic routes are proposed: "Egypt of the Pharaohs" and "The Kings and Emperors". With this special guide, the Louvre becomes an enticing playground: visitors learn while having fun!



For more information: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/family-audioguided-louvre-tour

Price: 39 euros per person, 9 euros per child



Unusual visit: the hidden treasures of the Louvre

Away from the crowds inherent at the Louvre, this tour uncovers treasures unknown to the general public. Visitors take advantage of the superb apartments of Napoleon III, and the incredible department of oriental antiques. And for those wanting more, once the hidden treasures are revealed, they can contemplate the essentials.



For more information: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/louvre-museum-treasures-guided-tour



Price: 80 euros per person and 59 euros per child





