New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epichlorohydrin market is forecast to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a flammable and a volatile clear liquid at room temperature, which is insoluble in water. It has a garlicky, pungent, sweet odor. It is usually made from allyl chloride that is derived from chlorine/caustic soda and propylene. It is primarily used in manufacturing glycerol and unmodified epoxy resins. To a lesser extent, it is used in producing water treatment resins, elastomers, ion exchange resins, surfactants, plasticizers, adhesives, and lubricants, among others. It also finds application in manufacturing synthetic glycerine, textiles, solvents, inks and dyes, paper, and surfactants. The compound is also listed in commercial pesticides as an inert ingredient. In the textile industry, the compound is used in modifying carboxyl groups of wool. The end-product has an enhanced and longer resistance to moths.
In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to rising demand for specialty chemicals and continuous expansion of the automotive & aerospace industry that is boosting the demand for ECH in this region.
