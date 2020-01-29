DENVER, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce it will once again collaborate with the organizers of O’Cannabiz and serve as an official newswire. CNW will also be a platinum sponsor of the upcoming O’Cannabiz Conference & Expo, taking place April 23-25, 2020, in Mississauga, Ontario.



“O’Cannabiz is Toronto’s premier cannabis business conference, and CannabisNewsWire is proud to once again participate and leverage our comprehensive array of corporate communication solutions ,” said Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for CannabisNewsWire. “We had an incredible experience at the 2019 O’Cannabiz conference, and we look forward with great anticipation to this year’s exciting event and all it promises to deliver.”

The standout lineup of speakers and presenters slated for this year’s O’Cannabiz conference will include Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar Olivia Newton-John and her husband “Amazon John” Easterling who founded the Amazon Herb Company, “Family Feud Canada” host and “Mr. D” star Gerry Dee, “Master Chef” winner Shaun O’Neale, and various renowned cannabis industry leaders and innovators representing some of North America’s topmost cannabis enterprises. This not-to-be-missed conference will allow participants to network with influential North American cannabis leaders and take part in shaping the culture of legalized cannabis in Canada. Attendees will have valuable opportunities to make key connections and establish important relationships as they learn, interact and discuss.

“We have had a positive experience working with the team at CannabisNewsWire during past events and are pleased to have them return this year,” said Neill Dixon, president of O’Cannabiz and co-founder of Grow Up Conference and Expo. “They bring unrivaled expertise in targeted news distribution and offer incredible distribution through a vast network of social media channels, news-oriented dissemination partners and investor-focused brands. The participation of the CannabisNewsWire team adds significant value for our sponsors and exhibitors.”

CannabisNewsWire is one of more than 40 brands housed under the umbrella of the InvestorBrandNetwork, along with various other leading cannabis-related brands including HempWireNews , CBDWire and CannabisNewsWatch . For more than 14 years, InvestorBrandNetwork has been shining a powerful spotlight on companies of all specialties, valuations and sizes, putting them and their stories in front of the right audiences and investors to build targeted brand awareness. For more information, visit www.investorbrandnetwork.com .

For additional information about O’Cannabiz, including event registration, visit www.ocannabiz.com . Early bird discounts are available through Jan. 31.

