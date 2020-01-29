MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., commends NAPA physician Mark Bennett, MD, Chairman of Anesthesiology at Chestnut Hill Hospital (CHH)/Tower Health , and Susan Logan, CRNA, on facilitating an unusual surgery at the community hospital located in Philadelphia. Dr. Bennett and Ms. Logan, a NAPA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), supported vascular surgeon Douglas A. Troutman, DO, in successfully performing an abdominal aortic endarterectomy—a high-risk surgical procedure rarely seen at a tertiary hospital.



“This surgery, which far exceeds the norm for community medicine, is a testament to the excellent quality, clinical collaboration and patient care found at Chestnut Hill Hospital,” said Dr. Bennett. “The success of this procedure, led by Dr. Troutman, was a true team effort that required significant planning and coordination between the surgeon, the Anesthesia Department, the Department of Medicine, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nurses, the blood bank and pharmacy. I am privileged to work with highly experienced colleagues who elevated the hospital’s capabilities with this procedure and demonstrated that CHH delivers superior perioperative care. As a NAPA physician, I share NAPA’s mission to ‘always do what’s right for the patient.’ This procedure demonstrates what is possible when we put our patients’ needs first.”

Dr. Troutman added, “Even though an abdominal aortic endarterectomy would typically be performed at a major medical center, I believed that in this instance my patient would receive the best care at CHH. After I approached Dr. Bennett, we presented the case to the anesthesia team, ICU, pharmacists and blood bank to ensure the patient’s safety. Upon careful consideration, Dr. Bennett was confident that CHH had the ability to proceed, and together we had the patient out of the operating room in four hours with optimal outcomes. I was impressed by the high level of clinical expertise, communication, collaboration and dedication among the NAPA anesthesia clinicians and everyone involved in making this surgery a success for my patient. CHH can be quite proud of this major surgical accomplishment.”

John Cacciamani, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health, said, “I am proud to congratulate Dr. Douglas Troutman, Dr. Mark Bennett, our Chief Medical Officer John Scanlon, DPM, Susan Logan, CRNA, and all the teams involved in this surgery on their success. At Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health, our motto is ‘Advancing Health. Transforming Lives.’ and that’s exactly what this surgical procedure represents. As our anesthesia services provider, NAPA is very much a partner in all that we do to be a place of healing, caring and connection for patients and families. Without Dr. Bennett’s leadership, this surgery would not have been possible. We appreciate NAPA’s support in helping CHH raise the bar on what we can do at a community hospital.”

Ali Ekbatani, DO, Senior Vice President, Central Region of NAPA, said, “On behalf of NAPA, we congratulate Dr. Mark Bennett, Dr. Douglas Troutman, Susan Logan, CRNA, and Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health for this outstanding collaborative effort. NAPA is a patient-first company in which our entire clinical and corporate focus is on creating exceptional patient experiences, every day. One of the many ways we work to achieve this goal is through ‘Inspired Leadership,’ which is embodied in Dr. Bennett and Susan Logan, and our anesthesia leaders nationwide, as well as our robust professional development programs that prioritize communication and collaboration among clinicians and administrators. We value our relationship with Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health and are proud to partner with them in reaching ever higher to serve the community with superior care, close to home.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com .

