PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today applauded the collaboration between Congress and the President’s administration to adopt the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement. U. S. Steel believes the pursuit of fair trade is key to building a vibrant, competitive manufacturing sector throughout North America.



“We applaud this example of elected leaders from both parties working together in an effort to support American jobs, industry, and the economy,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “There is nothing I would like better than to see this same spirit of cooperation focused on advancing an infrastructure investment bill that would restore our nation’s preeminent capabilities. Imagine how every segment of our workforce and economy would flourish with revitalized infrastructure and the renewed manufacturing capabilities needed to support it.”

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .