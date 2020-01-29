New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market by Product, Distribution And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05113896/?utm_source=GNW



However, the limited patient qualification for bracing-mediated orthopedic treatment, limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of orthopedic braces, and the high adoption of pain medications are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The knee braces and supports segment to witness the highest growth rate in the orthopedic braces and supports market, by product, during the forecast period

The knee braces and supports segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as medial and lateral support, reduced rotation of the knee, limited injury during motion, and protection from the post-surgical risk of injury.



Soft braces and supports segment to witness the highest growth rate in the orthopedic braces and supports market, by type, during the forecast period

The soft & elastic braces and supports segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative and preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.



The ligament injury segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by application, in 2018

The ligament injury segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.



The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by distribution channel, in 2018

The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market in 2018. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing number of orthopedic surgical procedures that require post-operative patient rehabilitation and the favorable reimbursement for customized braces and supports (coupled with the growing availability of insurance coverage for the surgical treatment of orthopedic disorders such as ligament injury, bone deformity, scoliosis, and osteoporosis) across major countries.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries.



The major players operating in this market are Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Reh4Mat (Poland), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Becker Orthopedic (US), and United Ortho (US).



