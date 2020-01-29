﻿QUICK TAKE: - TITAN MSRP1 starts at $36,190 for the TITAN King Cab 4x2 model - New 2020 TITAN features bold new design and the most standard power, technology and safety features in its class2 - Retuned 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 is matched with new 9-speed automatic transmission - Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology is standard on all grades - Refined interior is highlighted by new Integrated Command Center with available 9-inch touchscreen display with internal WiFi router - 2020 TITAN XD remains heavy hauler of the TITAN family with heavy duty frame, brakes, differential and additional trailering technologies3 - TITAN features “America’s Best Truck Warranty” – 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty coverage4



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup , which is now being assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant 5, is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. All 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD models come equipped with a standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 and 9-speed automatic transmission.



Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan TITAN King Cab:

TITAN S King Cab 4x2 $36,190 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4x2 $39,990 USD TITAN S King Cab 4x2 $39,390 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4x4 $43,190 USD TITAN PRO-4X King Cab 4x4 $47,590 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:

TITAN S Crew Cab 4x2 $38,890 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x2 $42,310 USD TITAN SL Crew Cab 4x2 $53,990 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $55,490 USD TITAN S Crew Cab 4x4 $41,990 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4x4 $45,410 USD TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $49,790 USD TITAN SL Crew Cab 4x4 $57,190 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $58,690 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4:

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4x4 $44,580 USD TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 $48,290 USD TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $53,980 USD TITAN XD SL Crew Cab 4x4 $58,490 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $61,690 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

The bold new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates, unique exterior and interior styling among trim levels, and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 across all grade levels. All told, the new 2020 TITAN offers the most standard power, technology and safety features in its class2.

TITAN is again covered by Nissan’s “America’s Best Truck Warranty”4 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage for 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The limited warranty includes basic and powertrain coverage.

For more information on the 2020 TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

Nissan Canton enters its 17th year of operation in Mississippi. The facility employs more than 5,000 hard-working men and women, and it currently assembles TITAN and TITAN XD5. Nissan has invested more than $3.4 billion in the facility since opening in 2003.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .



About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.



For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,595. 2. Ward's Segmentation. 2020 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Based on Standard Horsepower and Torque. Horsepower and Torque figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and connectivity, comfort, and convenience features. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. 3. Payload and towing capability vary by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information 4. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward’s in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation v. 2019 TITAN and TITAN XD. Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of printing. 5. Assembled with domestic and foreign parts.

