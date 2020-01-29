New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type, Application, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04221300/?utm_source=GNW

The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market.



PBI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by material type of the protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The PBI segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.PBI’s ability to blend easily with other materials will play an important role in driving the market growth.



Moreover, it does not melt or burn at normal temperature. These characteristics of PBI over other material types are estimated to boost its demand in the protective clothing market.



The thermal application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The thermal application segment is the largest application of protective clothing due to its wide application across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and others.The growing manufacturing projects, especially the high-rise buildings, offer a huge potential for the thermal protective clothing market.



The oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing in the thermal application due to the growth in exploration & production in the oil & gas field.



Rising demand from the construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas industries to drive the demand for protective clothing in North America.



The North America protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.The regulations that mandate the use of protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region.



The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, is leading to the growth of the protective clothing market in the region.The increasing number of accidents in these industries has led to the rising demand for protective clothing.



The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earth moving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting.Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help the individual to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include as E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), 3M Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Ansell Limited (US), Sioen Industries (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for protective clothing on the basis of material type, application, end-use industry, end user type, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for protective clothing.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the protective clothing market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on protective clothing offered by top players in the global market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the protective clothing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global protective clothing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the protective clothing market

