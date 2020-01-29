SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, will unveil version 2.0 of its popular FileTrail GPS™ (Governance Policy Suite) at Legalweek New York 2020 being held February 4-6. The updated release includes significant new functionality and a streamlined user interface designed to make information workers even more efficient and productive.



FileTrail, which recently announced its 20-year anniversary, is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for law firms. Since its launch in 2018, FileTrail GPS has seen significant adoption as the legal profession pursues an increasingly holistic and rigorous approach to information governance and compliance.

FileTrail GPS now includes:

Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records

Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records

Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests

All three core modules of FileTrail GPS work in concert to advance IG, helping law firms save money, reduce risk and address increasingly stringent client and regulatory compliance obligations.

Prominent, progressive law firms in the U.S. and abroad, including Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Hogan Lovells, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Foley & Lardner LLP and others report significant cost savings and risk reductions since implementing FileTrail GPS. FileTrail routinely consults with its client firms on best practices for achieving true compliance with the policies and regulations they must adhere to, so that they can effectively pursue their client service and growth objectives.

“FileTrail GPS has significantly improved the way law firms approach information governance, both in terms of compliance with their internal policies and managing outside counsel guidelines,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “We are incredibly proud of the success we’ve had helping our law firm customers achieve their IG and records management visions over the past 20 years – and we’re looking forward to the even greater achievements on the road ahead.”

Legalweek 2020 attendees are invited to visit FileTrail at booth 503 in the exhibit hall throughout the conference to learn about its latest advancements in records and IG and to see an in-person demonstration of FileTrail GPS 2.0.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition – integrating across physical records and electronic repositories – so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .