Factors such as the growth in the number of product recalls, increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems are also expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the growing demand for used and refurbished inspection systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Combination systems segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The combination systems segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the advantages offered by combination systems (such as low time consumption and multiple inspection processes at a single checkpoint), technological advancements, increasing demand for inline product inspection, growing need to comply with GMP requirements, and the rising demand for the integration of innovative technologies.



Syringes segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the inspection machines market, by packaging type

The major factors driving the demand for syringe inspection machines are the growing focus on the safety of syringes, rising focus on ensuring compliance with cGMP standards, and the emergence of light transmission technology to inspect particulates in liquids and camera-based technologies to detect cosmetic container defects in syringes. The high possibility of contamination and defects during syringe packaging is another major factor supporting the adoption of syringe inspection machines in syringe production lines.



APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for inspection machines during the forecast period. The increasing number of regulatory mandates to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices; growing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers; significant growth in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, and medical device industries; and the implementation of favorable government initiatives for ensuring product safety in several Asia Pacific countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.



A breakdown of the primary participants in this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22%

• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America–11%, and the Middle East & Africa–10%



The prominent players operating in the global inspection machines market are Antares Vision (Italy), OPTEL Group (Canada), Brevetti C.E.A SPA (Italy), Teledyne Technologies (US), Körber AG (Germany), METTLER TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Jekson Vision Private Limited (India), Cognex Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and ACG Worldwide (India).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various inspection machines and their adoption patterns.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global inspection machines market as well as its segments (by product, type, packaging type, end user, and region).



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



