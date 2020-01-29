New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market was valued at USD 37.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 percent. Lightweight concrete is a mixture of lightweight coarse aggregate, and a portion or entire fine aggregates which may be lightweight than normal aggregates. The development and production of new types of artificial Lightweight aggregate made it possible to introduce lightweight aggregate concrete of high strength.
There is a notable gap in the infrastructure of emerging economies. However, the rising investments are leading to the development of new transport infrastructure for enhanced connectivity between the important economic areas of these countries, thereby assisting in bridging the gap. The extensive rise in demand for lightweight aggregate concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a driver for the market. The growing demand for residential and commercial constructions due to the rising population is expected to be the primary driver. Brittleness and slow mixing time and are restraining factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements, along with the rising construction and infrastructural project activities are expected to provide new opportunities for the future growth of the lightweight aggregate concrete market.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2378
As per the regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain a significant market share, mainly from China, Japan, India and their construction market, which continues to grow. China is further expected to hold its position as the world’s largest construction market over the forecast period and is expected to account for a significant share of all new global construction between now and 2020. In the fiscal year 2015-2016, the Indian government nearly doubled its expenditure for the construction of roads and bridges. Foreign investments and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in road pavement applications are significant trends being observed in the economies of the Asia Pacific region, and these trends are further presumed to drive the market in the coming years. Consequently, the sensitivity to water content, brittleness and longer mixing time for Lightweight Aggregate Concrete may hamper the market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lightweight-aggregate-concrete-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market on the basis of material type, air dry unit weight, application, and region:
Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Air Dry Unit Weight (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2378
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data
Splice Tape Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splice-tape-market
Sizing Agents Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sizing-agents-market
Magnesium Alloys Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-alloys-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: