UPS launches UPS My Choice ® for business in 30 countries and territories in Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific

Expansion offers global businesses enhanced visibility and control of delivery dates and locations

Updates and new features allow SMBs to better monitor and plan incoming deliveries and outbound shipments

Originally launched in the U.S. in 2019, global expansion extends the reach of the UPS My Choice ® for business platform to international commercial customers

By the end of 2020, 96% of UPS’s global small package volume will be eligible to be tracked and controlled through My Choice® for business

Global merchants can now exercise more control over their shipments and deliveries as UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced plans to launch UPS My Choice ® for business in 30 countries and territories in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. By the end of 2020, 96 percent of UPS’s global small package volume will be eligible to be tracked and controlled through My Choice® for business. Available to businesses of all sizes but designed especially for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the free visibility and tracking solution will include updates and new features to improve the current user experience.

The UPS My Choice® for business platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to self-enroll and receive inbound and outbound delivery information displayed on a dashboard with alerts to prepare for incoming shipments. Key features include advance delivery notifications such as day-before and day-of delivery alerts and a new delivery notification that lets customers know when the driver is nearby or up to an hour away. Businesses can share access among several members of their organizations, giving all users the same visibility and control over deliveries.

With a better picture of their inventory, business owners can more easily track deliveries, answer customer shipment questions, access real-time data and streamline their shipping operations to avoid the costs of keeping extra stock on-hand. Commercial customers can also improve customer service by providing more accurate delivery timelines and proactively monitor shipments for delays before customer calls come.

“UPS My Choice® for business provides SMBs with valuable benefits to improve customer service and streamline existing business processes so they can focus on profitable growth,” said Kevin Warren, UPS Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re helping to level the playing field for them to compete globally against larger brands by providing additional control and visibility previously unavailable to many small- and medium-sized merchants.”

Additional benefits can include:

Time savings from expanded visibility by multiple users in a single organization

from expanded visibility by multiple users in a single organization Improved customer service through proactive monitoring of shipments with notifications and a convenient, mobile-responsive dashboard

through proactive monitoring of shipments with notifications and a convenient, mobile-responsive dashboard Reduced labor costs through better staffing based on inbound shipping forecasts

through better staffing based on inbound shipping forecasts Reduced inventory carrying costs through an improved inbound forecast, enabling companies to keep less inventory on hand

Launched last year in the U.S. and Canada, UPS My Choice® for business will include upgrades to features this year such as inbound and outbound dashboard enhancements with customizable views, expansion of useful proactive notifications (such as “cleared customs”) and tighter estimated delivery windows where available. This year, UPS My Choice® for business will also become accessible through the UPS mobile app, allowing mobile users to monitor and plan from the convenience of their mobile devices. The UPS app is available through Apple’s iTunes or Android’s Google Play stores.

UPS My Choice® for business delivers the inbound visibility and delivery flexibility and control of UPS My Choice and supplements it with critical outbound visibility and administration capabilities for commercial customers across the globe. The UPS My Choice® platform was introduced in 2011 and now has more than 67 million members globally.

UPS My Choice® and My Choice® for business are part of UPS’s full range of transportation and delivery service options designed to help SMBs grow and compete. UPS’s network and broad portfolio of services, including more than 41,000 global UPS Access Point® locations by the end of 2020, UPS® Extended Hours pickup service, weekend service expansion, and a comprehensive returns portfolio, allow SMBs to access services previously only available to large companies, expand into new global markets and service their customers more efficiently. As part of its long-term growth strategy, UPS remains committed to increasing its presence with SMB customers and helping them succeed.

To learn more about UPS My Choice® for business, visit ups.com/mychoiceforbusiness.

