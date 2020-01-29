LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that translational data supporting the potential of itolizumab in the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) will be presented at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) being held February 19-23, 2020 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. The research, conducted in mouse models of human disease, demonstrates that blockade of the CD6-ALCAM pathway with anti-CD6 antibodies reduces incidence and severity of both GVHD and gastro-intestinal (GI) inflammation.



“Although GVHD is a leading cause of non-relapse mortality in patients following an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, there are currently no approved therapies available for first-line treatment,” said Robert Soiffer, M.D., chief of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “This data further validates CD6 as an attractive target to selectively modulate T effector cell activity and as a potential therapeutic approach.”

Stephen Connelly, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Equillium added, “We are encouraged by our research demonstrating that the blockade of the CD6-ALCAM pathway reduces the severity of GVHD and improves mortality rates associated with GVHD and GI inflammation in multiple humanized in vivo models, supporting its use as a potential therapy for severe inflammatory disorders driven by T effector cells. We continue to investigate the safety and clinical activity of itolizumab in patients with acute GVHD in the EQUATE trial, an ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.”

Below is the abstract title that has been selected for a poster presentation. Full text of the abstracts can be found on the conference website . Once the TCT poster presentations are made public, they will be available in the Investors section of Equillium’s website.

Poster Presentation

Title: Targeting the CD6-ALCAM Pathway to Prevent and Treat Graft vs. Host Disease

First Author: Cherie Ng, Ph.D., MPH

Date and Time: February 19, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Session: Poster Session I: Graft-Versus-Host and Graft-Versus-Tumor - Basic/Pre-Clinical

Poster Number: 250

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium’s initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. CD6 plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing the clinical development of itolizumab in the following severe immuno-inflammatory disorders: uncontrolled asthma, acute graft-versus-host disease, and lupus nephritis. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Equillium’s plans for developing itolizumab for the treatment of GVHD and the potential benefits of itolizumab for GVHD. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include uncertainties related to the impact of certain translational research, completion of clinical trials and whether the results from clinical trials will validate and support the safety and efficacy of itolizumab for GVHD. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Equillium's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

