BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 20, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held at The Charles Hotel, One Bennett Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02138.



About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.firstipswich.com.

Michael McCurdy

Chief Risk Officer & General Counsel

617-425-5329

mmccurdy@brkl.com



