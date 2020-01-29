NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, presented preclinical results of TNX-801 (live virus vaccine for percutaneous administration) to potentially prevent smallpox and monkeypox in a poster at the 2020 ASM Biothreats Conference held January 28-30, 2020 in Arlington, Va. The poster, titled “Synthetic Chimeric Horsepox Virus (scHPXV) Vaccination Protects Macaques from Monkeypox” includes preclinical safety and efficacy analyses of TNX-801. The poster can be found on the Scientific Presentations page of Tonix’s website.



Cynomolgus macaques (four per group) were vaccinated with either high dose or low dose TNX-801, TNX-1200 (live virus vaccine based on synthesized vaccinia, or sVACV), or vehicle control. The poster presentation reports that all animals (eight of eight) vaccinated with TNX-801 were fully protected with sterilizing immunity from a challenge with intra-tracheal monkeypox. In contrast, two of three evaluable animals vaccinated with TNX-1200, and all animals who received the vehicle control, developed monkeypox lesions after challenge. In addition, after a single vaccination, four of four animals vaccinated with high dose of TNX-801 and three of four animals vaccinated with a low dose of TNX-801 responded with a cutaneous reaction called a “take” that is a biomarker of protective immunity in immunocompetent individuals in campaigns to control smallpox contagion. In contrast, only one of three animals vaccinated with a low dose of TNX-1200 responded with a take. The vaccinations with TNX-801 or TNX-1200 were well tolerated. TNX-801 and TNX-1200 are in the preclinical and pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) application stage of development. Tonix is developing TNX-801 and TNX-1200 as potential smallpox preventing vaccines for the U.S. strategic national stockpile and as monkeypox preventing vaccines for areas where monkeypox is a growing problem.

About TNX-801 and TNX-1200

TNX-801 is a live virus vaccine based on synthesized horsepox (sHPXV). TNX-1200 is a live virus vaccine based on synthesized vaccinia (sVACV). HPXV virus is closely related to VACV vaccines. Molecular analysis suggests that TNX-801 is closer than modern vaccines in DNA sequence1,2 to the vaccine discovered and disseminated by Dr. Edward Jenner. Molecular analysis indicates that HPXV has “complete” left and right inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) while different VACV isolates have a variety of deletions in the left and right ITRs. Therefore, TNX-801 has additional genes, relative to VACV vaccines, that may play roles in host immune interactions and one or more or such proteins may serve as antigens for protective immunity. Both TNX-801 and TNX-1200 were assembled using synthetic DNA fragments3. TNX-1200 was based on a complete genome sequence of a laboratory isolate of VACV, including the terminal hairpin sequences and the repeat regions in the ITRs. The sequence of this laboratory isolate of VACV (Genbank Accession # MN974380) is very similar to the published sequence of VACV strain ACAM2000®4. Also deposited in Genbank are the TNX-1200 sequence (Accession # MN974381) and the TNX-801 sequence (Accession # KY349117.1).

1Schrick L et al. N Engl J Med. (2017) 377:1491.

2Qin et al. J. Virol. 89:1809 (2015).1Noyce RS et al, PLoS One. (2018) 13:e0188453.

3Noyce RS et al, PLoS One. (2018) 13:e0188453.

4ACAM2000 is a registered trademark of Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg Inc.

