CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces its selection as the National Provider to Loews Hotels & Co to provide parking services for the majority of Loews Hotel locations across the United States.



“We have seen firsthand SP+’s strong customer service, efficiencies and all around great results at Loews Chicago, where they have provided valet and parking services for more than five years,” said John Cottrill, Chief Operating Officer, Loews Hotels & Co. “It is with great confidence that we are now integrating across the organization with a company who shares our commitment to service and exceeding the guests’ expectations.”

SP+ has already commenced operations at 11 Loews destinations in Arlington (TX), Chicago, San Diego, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Orlando. The Company is on track to rollout operations at the remaining locations by May of 2020.

At the properties, SP+ will be providing valet, parking and door management services focusing on a seamless arrival experience for guests.

“SP+ valets, drivers and customer service professionals are often the first to greet guests. Our goal is to provide each hotel guest with an exceptional experience from the moment they arrive, meeting the high standards of service expected from the Loews brand,” commented Steven Aiello, Chief Business Development Officer for the Commercial Division at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.