- 2020 Fiscal First Quarter Net Income of $21.1 Million, or $0.56 Per Diluted Share -



- Sale of Community Bank Division Expected to be Completed in 2020 Fiscal Second Quarter -

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $21.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

“Our ongoing efforts to enhance our earning asset mix and increasingly leverage our core deposit base continues to drive strong earnings growth - as evidenced by the 37% increase in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period last year,” said President and CEO Brad Hanson. “During the quarter, we also announced an agreement to sell our Community Bank division to Central Bank. This transaction allows us to sharpen our focus on our national lending platforms, growing our deposits within our payments divisions and continued improvement of our operating efficiencies. At Meta, we are fortunate to have talented employees and business partners who revel in opportunities to provide socially beneficial financial products and services to businesses and consumers who are often overlooked by traditional banks, while generating real value for our shareholders.”

Highlights for the 2020 Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Total gross loans and leases at December 31, 2019 increased $255.0 million, or 8%, to $3.58 billion, compared to December 31, 2018 and decreased $68.1 million, or 2% when compared to September 30, 2019. The decrease compared to September 30, 2019 was driven by the transfer of $251.9 million of Community Banking loans to held for sale during the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Average deposits from the payments divisions increased nearly 12% to $2.78 billion when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019.

Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was $102.1 million, compared to $98.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2019, representing a 4% increase.

Net interest income was $64.7 million, compared to $60.3 million in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 4.94% for the fiscal 2020 first quarter from 4.60% over the same period of the prior fiscal year, while the tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM, TE") increased to 4.99% from 4.76% over that same period in fiscal 2019.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 899,371 of its shares, at an average price of $34.17. This exhausted the remaining 319,228 shares that were available for repurchase by the Company at the beginning of fiscal 2020 under the share repurchase program announced during the fiscal 2019 second quarter. In addition, the Company also announced on November 20, 2019, the authorization by its Board of Directors of a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to an additional 7,500,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization is effective from November 21, 2019 through December 31, 2022.

Community Bank Divestiture

On November 20, 2019, the Company announced that MetaBank entered into a definitive agreement with Central Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Storm Lake, Iowa, for the sale of the Community Bank division. The sale includes substantially all of the Community Bank's deposits, branch locations, fixed assets, employees, and a portion of the Community Bank’s loan portfolio. The final loan and deposit balances to be included in the transaction will depend on the outstanding balance of the Community Bank deposits at the time of closing. As of December 31, 2019, the Community Bank deposits were approximately $290 million. The final loan balances to be included in the transaction are expected to approximately match the final Community Bank deposit amount. The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, the receipt of third party and regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the 2020 fiscal second quarter.

In connection with MetaBank's entry into the agreement with Central Bank, the Company reclassified the assets and liabilities to be sold to Central Bank as held for sale. In connection with the reclassification of the loans being sold in the Central Bank transaction to held for sale, the Company recorded a reduction to the provision for loan and lease losses within the community bank portfolio of $1.8 million during the fiscal first quarter. The remaining Community Bank loans not being sold to Central Bank will be retained by the Company under a servicing agreement with Central Bank. Also during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the Company recognized the following pre-tax expenses related to the Community Bank transaction: $0.6 million in legal and consulting expense and $0.3 million in compensation and benefits expense and other miscellaneous income and expense.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company also disposed of assets related to a previously disclosed Community Bank agricultural relationship that were held in other real estate owned (“OREO”), which represented 46 basis points of non-performing assets as of September 30, 2019. As part of this disposition, the Company recognized a $5.0 million loss from the sale of foreclosed property during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which is included in the "(Loss) gain on sale of other" line on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company also recognized $1.1 million in deferred rental income and $0.2 million in OREO expenses related to these foreclosed properties.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was $64.7 million, an increase of 7%, from the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The increase was driven primarily by growth in loans and leases, mainly within the Company's commercial and warehouse finance portfolios.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, loan and lease interest income grew by $8.2 million, when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019, offset in part by a decrease in investment interest income of $5.6 million, while interest expense decreased $1.7 million over that same period. The quarterly average outstanding balance of loans and leases as a percentage of interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased to 72%, from 60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, while the quarterly average balance of total investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets decreased to 26% from 39% over that same period. The Company’s average interest-earning assets for the fiscal 2020 first quarter grew by $10.0 million, to $5.20 billion from the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019.

NIM increased to 4.94% for the fiscal 2020 first quarter from 4.60% for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019. The net effect of purchase accounting accretion contributed six basis points to NIM for the fiscal 2020 first quarter as compared to 25 basis points and 18 basis points for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The overall reported tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) on average earning asset yields increased by nine basis points to 5.98% for the fiscal 2020 first quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 first quarter, driven primarily by the Company's improved earning asset mix, which reflects higher balances for the national lending portfolio. The fiscal 2020 first quarter TEY on the securities portfolio was 2.65% compared to 3.13% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 1.01% during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to 1.14% for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in overnight borrowings rates as well as an increase in the average balance of the Company's noninterest-bearing deposits. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.81% in the fiscal first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.92% in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2020 first quarter noninterest income was $37.5 million, compared to $37.8 million for the same period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a $2.6 million loss on sale of other during the fiscal 2020 first quarter compared to a gain on sale of other of $1.3 million during the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The loss on sale of other during the current period was driven primarily by the loss on sale of OREO, as described in the Community Bank Divestiture section above, partially offset by gains on the sale of loans and leases. Additionally, increases in rental income, other income, payments card and deposit fees, and tax advance product fees partially offset the loss on sale of other when comparing the fiscal 2020 first quarter to the same period of the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 2% to $75.8 million for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, from $74.3 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in noninterest expense when comparing the fiscal 2020 first quarter to the same period of the prior year was driven by increases in compensation and benefits expense, other expense, legal and consulting expense, tax advance product expense and operating lease equipment depreciation, partially offset by decreases in intangible amortization and card processing expense.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 2.97%, for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of (11.56)%, for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The recorded income tax expense during the current quarter was due to an increase in net income before tax, as well as less investment tax credits recognized ratably when compared to the prior year quarter.

The Company originated $17.9 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to $35.6 million in solar leases originated during the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Total investments $ 1,337,840 $ 1,407,257 $ 1,502,640 $ 1,649,754 $ 1,855,792 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products — 122,299 45,582 42,342 24,233 SBA/USDA 13,883 26,478 17,257 17,403 9,327 Community Bank(1) 250,383 — — — — Total loans held for sale 264,266 148,777 62,839 59,745 33,560 National Lending Term lending(2) 695,347 645,978 565,883 510,506 492,496 Asset based lending(2) 250,633 250,465 229,573 230,557 207,981 Factoring 285,776 296,507 320,344 287,955 284,912 Lease financing(2) 223,715 173,679 161,810 152,561 144,484 Insurance premium finance 349,299 361,105 358,772 307,875 330,712 SBA/USDA 90,269 88,831 99,791 77,481 67,893 Other commercial finance 99,617 99,665 99,677 98,956 89,402 Commercial Finance 1,994,656 1,916,230 1,835,850 1,665,891 1,617,880 Consumer credit products 115,843 106,794 155,539 139,617 96,144 Other consumer finance 154,772 161,404 164,727 170,824 182,510 Consumer Finance 270,615 268,198 320,266 310,441 278,654 Tax Services 101,739 2,240 24,410 84,824 76,575 Warehouse Finance 272,522 262,924 250,003 186,697 176,134 Total National Lending loans and leases 2,639,532 2,449,592 2,430,529 2,247,853 2,149,243 Community Banking Commercial real estate and operating 682,399 883,932 877,412 869,917 863,753 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 220,588 259,425 256,853 257,079 256,341 Agricultural real estate and operating 40,778 58,464 61,169 60,167 58,971 Total Community Banking loans 943,765 1,201,821 1,195,434 1,187,163 1,179,065 Total gross loans and leases 3,583,297 3,651,413 3,625,963 3,435,016 3,328,308 Allowance for loan and lease losses (30,176 ) (29,149 ) (43,505 ) (48,672 ) (21,290 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees (costs) 7,177 7,434 5,068 2,964 1,190 Total loans and leases, net of allowance $ 3,560,298 $ 3,629,698 $ 3,587,526 $ 3,389,308 $ 3,308,208

(1) The December 31, 2019 balance included $197.5 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $40.4 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $12.7 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans.

(2) The Company has updated the presentation of its loan and lease table beginning in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. The new presentation includes a new category called term lending. Certain balances previously included in the asset based lending and lease financing categories have been reclassified into the new term lending category during the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Prior period balances have been conformed to the new presentation.

The Company continued to utilize cash flow from its amortizing securities portfolio to fund loan and lease growth. Investment securities totaled $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $1.86 billion at December 31, 2018.

On October 1, 2019, the Company sold $111.7 million in held for sale consumer credit product loan balances, reducing the outstanding balance to zero as of December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company reclassified certain Community Banking loans to held for sale during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, as discussed further in the Community Bank Divestiture section above.

Total gross loans and leases increased $255.0 million, or 8%, to $3.58 billion at December 31, 2019, from $3.33 billion at December 31, 2018, which was primarily attributable to growth in the commercial finance and warehouse finance portfolios.

At December 31, 2019, commercial finance loans, which comprised 56% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $1.99 billion, reflecting growth of $78.4 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2019. Tax services loans totaled $101.7 million, increasing from $2.2 million at September 30, 2019, as the Company began originating taxpayer advances and ERO loans in preparation of the 2019 tax season during the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company’s allowance for loan and lease losses was $30.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.3 million at December 31, 2018, driven primarily by increases in the allowance of $10.2 million in commercial finance and $0.6 million in consumer lending, partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in the community banking portfolio.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Allowance for loan and lease loss activity December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 29,149 $ 43,505 $ 13,040 Provision - tax services loans 911 (9 ) 1,496 Provision - all other loans and leases 2,496 4,130 7,603 Charge-offs - tax services loans — (15,426 ) (42 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (3,918 ) (3,351 ) (2,762 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 739 10 92 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 799 290 1,863 Ending balance $ 30,176 $ 29,149 $ 21,290

Provision for loan and lease losses was $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $9.1 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in provision was primarily within the consumer finance portfolio, as well as within the community bank portfolio, which was related to the transfer of loans to held for sale in connection with the pending sale of the Community Bank division. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The overall increase in total net charge-offs from the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year was primarily within the commercial finance portfolio.

The Company's nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019, were $29.8 million, representing 0.48% of total assets, compared to $56.5 million, or 0.91% of total assets at September 30, 2019 and $45.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets at December 31, 2018. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a reduction in foreclosed and repossessed assets. While the levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs often exhibit some degree of volatility, the Company continuously monitors its various loan and lease portfolios for trends of deterioration, and, as of December 31, 2019, the Company's management remained comfortable with the risk characteristic trends of such portfolios.

At December 31, 2019, foreclosed and repossessed assets were $1.3 million, representing 0.02% of total assets, compared to $29.5 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $31.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the foreclosed and repossessed assets balance at December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, was attributable to the Company disposing of assets during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, as discussed further in the Community Bank Divestiture section above.

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2020 first quarter increased by $9.3 million to $4.61 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $242.9 million, or 10%, while average wholesale deposits decreased $225.7 million, or 13%, in each case, for the fiscal 2020 first quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. Average deposits from the payments divisions increased nearly 12% to $2.78 billion for the fiscal 2020 first quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $5.13 billion for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.10 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 1%.

Total end-of-period deposits decreased 8% to $4.52 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.94 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease in end-of-period deposits was primarily a result of the transfer of $286.6 million of community bank deposits to held for sale during the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at December 31, 2019 and continued to be classified as well-capitalized institutions. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.28 % 8.33 % 8.05 % 7.45 % 7.90 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.10 % 10.35 % 10.19 % 10.94 % 10.10 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.46 % 10.71 % 10.55 % 11.31 % 10.47 % Total capital ratio 12.74 % 13.01 % 13.22 % 14.20 % 12.69 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.70 % 9.65 % 9.37 % 8.42 % 9.01 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.18 % 12.31 % 12.22 % 12.72 % 11.87 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.24 % 12.37 % 12.27 % 12.76 % 11.91 % Total capital ratio 12.90 % 13.02 % 13.26 % 13.92 % 12.41 %

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 837,068 $ 843,958 $ 822,901 $ 823,709 $ 770,728 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 304,020 304,020 302,850 302,768 299,037 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 47,855 50,501 53,249 56,456 61,317 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 16,876 15,569 13,858 7,381 4,720 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 3,897 6,458 2,329 (10,022 ) (28,829 ) LESS: Non-controlling interest 4,305 4,047 3,508 3,528 3,267 LESS: Unrealized currency gains (losses) — — — (242 ) (357 ) Common Equity Tier 1(1) 460,115 463,363 447,107 463,840 431,573 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 2,372 2,350 2,119 2,064 1,796 Total Tier 1 Capital 476,148 479,374 462,887 479,565 447,030 Allowance for loan and lease losses 30,239 29,272 43,641 48,812 21,422 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,684 73,644 73,605 73,566 73,528 Total qualifying capital $ 580,071 $ 582,290 $ 580,133 $ 601,963 $ 541,980

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI, each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 837,068 $ 843,958 $ 822,901 $ 823,709 $ 770,728 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 307,941 307,464 303,270 Less: Intangible assets 50,151 52,810 56,153 60,506 66,366 Tangible common equity 477,412 481,643 458,807 455,739 401,092 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") 3,895 6,339 2,308 (10,264 ) (29,186 ) Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 473,517 $ 475,304 $ 456,499 $ 466,003 $ 430,278

Future Outlook

The Company expects full-year fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings per common share to range between $3.58 to $3.78. When excluding an expected gain on sale of the Community Bank division and the net financial impact of the sale of foreclosed property, the Company expects full-year fiscal 2020 EPS to range between $3.30 and $3.50.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. CST (5:00 p.m. EST) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com. Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 beginning approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to join the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 4678668 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will convene at 9:00 am, local time, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The meeting will be held at the MetaBank Corporate Services Building, 5501 South Broadband Lane, Sioux Falls, SD. Further information with regard to this meeting can be found in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 15, 2020. Copies of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 (excluding exhibits thereto) may be obtained from www.metafinancialgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and MetaBank may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in this press release, the Company’s filings with the SEC, the Company’s reports to stockholders, and in other communications by the Company and MetaBank, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” “future,” or the negative of those terms, or other words of similar meaning or similar expressions. You should carefully read statements that contain these words because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and assumptions about future events, and include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and intentions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Such statements address, among others, the following subjects: future operating results; customer retention; loan and other product demand; important components of the Company's statements of financial condition and operations; growth and expansion; expectations concerning the Company's acquisitions and divestitures, including potential benefits of, and other expectations for the Company in connection with, such transactions; new products and services, such as those offered by MetaBank or the Company's Payments divisions (which include Meta Payment Systems, Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services); credit quality and adequacy of reserves; technology; and the Company's employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance and results of operations to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: maintaining our executive management team; expected growth opportunities may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the transaction with Central Bank may not occur on a timely basis or at all; the parties ability to obtain third party and regulatory approvals, and otherwise satisfy the other conditions to closing the transaction with Central Bank, on a timely basis or at all; factors relating to the Company’s share repurchase program; actual changes in interest rates and the Fed Funds rate; additional changes in tax laws; the strength of the United States' economy, in general, and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”), as well as efforts of the United States Congress and the United States Treasury in conjunction with bank regulatory agencies to stimulate the economy and protect the financial system; inflation, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely and efficient development of, and acceptance of, new products and services offered by the Company or its strategic partners, as well as risks (including reputational and litigation) attendant thereto, and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the risks of dealing with or utilizing third parties, including, in connection with the Company’s refund advance business, the risk of reduced volume of refund advance loans as a result of reduced customer demand for or acceptance of usage of Meta’s strategic partners’ refund advance products; any actions which may be initiated by our regulators in the future; the impact of changes in financial services laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, laws and regulations relating to the tax refund industry and the insurance premium finance industry; our relationship with our primary regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which insures MetaBank’s deposit accounts up to applicable limits; technological changes, including, but not limited to, the protection of electronic files or databases; acquisitions; litigation risk, in general, including, but not limited to, those risks involving MetaBank's divisions; the growth of the Company’s business, as well as expenses related thereto; continued maintenance by MetaBank of its status as a well-capitalized institution, particularly in light of our growing deposit base, a portion of which has been characterized as “brokered;” changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Company at maintaining its high quality asset level and managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default should problem assets increase.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Additional discussions of factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects are reflected under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company’s fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and in other filings made with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company or its subsidiaries, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances, or future events or for any other reason.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)

ASSETS December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,189 $ 126,545 $ 100,732 $ 156,461 $ 164,169 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 852,603 889,947 961,897 1,081,663 1,340,870 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 362,120 382,546 395,201 413,493 354,186 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 116,313 127,582 138,128 146,992 153,075 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 6,804 7,182 7,414 7,606 7,661 Loans held for sale 264,266 148,777 62,839 59,745 33,560 Loans and leases 3,590,474 3,658,847 3,631,031 3,437,980 3,329,498 Allowance for loan and lease losses (30,176 ) (29,149 ) (43,505 ) (48,672 ) (21,290 ) Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 13,796 30,916 17,236 7,436 15,600 Accrued interest receivable 18,687 20,400 19,722 20,281 22,076 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 38,671 45,932 46,360 45,457 44,299 Rental equipment, net 211,673 208,537 184,732 140,087 146,815 Bank-owned life insurance 90,458 89,827 89,193 88,565 87,934 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 1,328 29,494 29,514 29,548 31,548 Goodwill 309,505 309,505 307,941 307,464 303,270 Intangible assets 50,151 52,810 56,153 60,506 66,366 Prepaid assets 14,813 9,476 22,023 26,597 31,483 Deferred taxes 19,752 18,884 21,630 19,079 23,607 Other assets 97,499 54,832 52,831 49,754 48,038 Total assets $ 6,180,926 6,182,890 $ 6,101,072 $ 6,050,042 $ 6,182,765 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits held for sale $ 288,975 $ — $ — $ — $ — Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking 2,927,967 2,358,010 2,751,931 3,034,428 2,739,757 Interest-bearing checking 67,642 185,768 157,802 183,492 128,662 Savings deposits 17,436 49,773 52,179 59,978 52,229 Money market deposits 42,286 76,911 68,604 56,563 54,559 Time certificates of deposit 23,454 109,275 116,698 154,401 170,629 Wholesale deposits 1,438,820 1,557,268 1,628,000 1,481,445 1,790,611 Total deposits 4,517,605 4,337,005 4,775,214 4,970,307 4,936,447 Short-term borrowings 194,000 646,019 146,613 11,583 231,293 Long-term borrowings 213,070 215,838 209,765 99,800 88,983 Accrued interest payable 6,620 9,414 12,350 9,239 11,280 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 123,588 130,656 134,229 135,404 144,034 Total liabilities 5,343,858 5,338,932 5,278,171 5,226,333 5,412,037 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 372 378 379 395 394 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 587,678 580,826 578,715 576,406 572,156 Retained earnings 244,005 252,813 238,004 258,600 228,453 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,895 6,339 2,308 (10,264 ) (29,186 ) Treasury stock, at cost (3,187 ) (445 ) (13 ) (4,956 ) (4,356 ) Total equity attributable to parent 832,763 839,911 819,393 820,181 767,461 Noncontrolling interest 4,305 4,047 3,508 3,528 3,267 Total stockholders’ equity 837,068 843,958 822,901 823,709 770,728 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,180,926 $ 6,182,890 $ 6,101,072 $ 6,050,042 $ 6,182,765





Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 68,702 $ 70,628 $ 60,498 Mortgage-backed securities 2,389 2,768 2,698 Other investments 6,534 7,432 11,780 77,625 80,828 74,976 Interest expense: Deposits 9,340 10,917 10,596 FHLB advances and other borrowings 3,634 4,294 4,108 12,974 15,211 14,704 Net interest income 64,651 65,617 60,272 Provision for loan for lease losses 3,407 4,121 9,099 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 61,244 61,496 51,173 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 192 639 261 Tax advance product fees 2,276 (70 ) 1,685 Payments card and deposit fees 21,499 20,276 20,807 Other bank and deposit fees 487 492 482 Rental income 12,351 10,886 10,890 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net — 80 (22 ) (Loss) gain on sale of other (2,568 ) 1,715 1,266 Other income 3,246 1,962 2,382 Total noninterest income 37,483 35,980 37,751 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 34,268 38,461 33,010 Refund transfer product expense 173 48 10 Tax advance product expense 1,132 1 452 Card processing 5,607 5,008 7,085 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,655 7,265 6,458 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,280 7,901 7,765 Legal and consulting 4,674 4,968 3,969 Intangible amortization 2,676 3,358 4,383 Impairment expense 242 — — Other expense 12,091 9,133 11,163 Total noninterest expense 75,798 76,143 74,295 Income before income tax expense 22,929 21,333 14,629 Income tax expense (benefit) 680 (130 ) (1,691 ) Net income before noncontrolling interest 22,249 21,463 16,320 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,181 1,268 922 Net income attributable to parent $ 21,068 $ 20,195 $ 15,398 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.53 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.53 $ 0.39 Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 37,431,788 37,868,788 39,335,054 Diluted 37,465,878 37,912,616 39,406,507





Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Non-accruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 99,597 $ 412 1.65 % $ 45,383 $ 555 4.85 % Mortgage-backed securities 376,358 2,389 2.53 % 381,285 2,698 2.81 % Tax exempt investment securities 490,982 2,339 2.40 % 1,237,198 7,803 3.17 % Asset-backed securities 303,885 2,354 3.08 % 298,445 2,712 3.61 % Other investment securities 197,513 1,429 2.88 % 110,879 710 2.54 % Total investments 1,368,738 8,511 2.65 % 2,027,807 13,923 3.13 % Commercial finance loans and leases 1,980,509 44,781 9.00 % 1,562,054 39,281 9.98 % Consumer finance loans 270,612 5,790 8.51 % 291,421 6,230 8.48 % Tax services loans 24,429 33 0.54 % 11,009 2 0.07 % Warehouse finance loans 265,564 4,174 6.25 % 99,818 1,632 6.49 % National lending loans and leases 2,541,114 54,778 8.58 % 1,964,302 47,145 9.52 % Community banking loans 1,194,082 13,924 4.64 % 1,156,072 13,353 4.58 % Total loans and leases 3,735,196 68,702 7.32 % 3,120,374 60,498 7.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,203,531 $ 77,625 5.98 % $ 5,193,564 $ 74,976 5.89 % Non-interest-earning assets 918,973 787,973 Total assets $ 6,122,504 $ 5,981,537 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 163,693 $ 153 0.37 % $ 102,880 $ 58 0.23 % Savings 48,776 9 0.08 % 53,661 10 0.07 % Money markets 80,528 205 1.01 % 54,288 64 0.47 % Time deposits 114,924 595 2.06 % 205,049 881 1.71 % Wholesale deposits 1,472,820 8,378 2.26 % 1,698,492 9,583 2.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,880,741 9,340 1.98 % 2,114,370 10,596 1.99 % Overnight fed funds purchased 302,804 1,450 1.91 % 393,315 2,481 2.50 % FHLB advances 110,000 678 2.45 % — — — % Subordinated debentures 73,658 1,160 6.26 % 73,504 1,161 6.27 % Other borrowings 33,589 346 4.10 % 30,058 466 6.15 % Total borrowings 520,051 3,634 2.78 % 496,877 4,108 3.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,400,792 12,974 2.15 % 2,611,247 14,704 2.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,732,062 — — % 2,489,148 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,132,854 $ 12,974 1.01 % $ 5,100,395 $ 14,704 1.14 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 150,319 128,900 Total liabilities 5,283,173 5,229,295 Shareholders' equity 839,331 752,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,122,504 $ 5,981,537 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 64,651 4.97 % $ 60,272 4.75 % Net interest margin 4.94 % 4.60 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.05 % 0.16 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(2) 4.99 % 4.76 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 21%.

(2) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.





Selected Financial Information

As of and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Equity to total assets 13.54 % 13.65 % 13.49 % 13.61 % 12.47 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 22.52 $ 22.32 $ 21.72 $ 20.88 $ 19.56 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 12.84 $ 12.74 $ 12.11 $ 11.55 $ 10.18 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 12.74 $ 12.57 $ 12.05 $ 11.81 $ 10.92 Common shares outstanding 37,172,081 37,807,064 37,878,205 39,450,938 39,405,508 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.68 % 0.73 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.62 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.28 % 0.42 % Net interest margin 4.94 % 4.95 % 5.07 % 5.06 % 4.60 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 4.99 % 5.00 % 5.15 % 5.18 % 4.76 % Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.32 % 1.91 % 1.89 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 10.04 % 9.69 % 14.17 % 16.18 % 8.19 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,088 1,186 1,218 1,231 1,229





Quarterly Amortization of Intangibles Expense (Dollars in Thousands) Actual Anticipated For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Amortization of intangibles(1) $ 2,676 $ 3,393 $ 2,625 $ 2,270 $ 2,009 $ 2,753 $ 2,009 $ 1,757 $ 1,484

(1) These amounts are based upon the current reporting period’s intangible assets only. This table makes no assumption for expenses related to future acquired intangible assets.

About Meta Financial Group®

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® (“Meta”). Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. Meta has a national presence and over 1,000 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.