BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced fourth quarter and year end results for 2019.



The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results included:

Net income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $14.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share.



Net income for the full year 2019 of $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.



Net interest income for the 2019 fourth quarter increased $1.6 million over the 2018 fourth quarter to $35.6 million.



Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2019 fourth quarter, flat compared to the 2018 fourth quarter.



Total assets of $4.9 billion at December 31, 2019, 4% higher than September 30, 2019, and 5% higher than December 31, 2018.



2019 loan growth of $404 million, or 12%, with 2019 fourth quarter growth of $172 million, or 19% annualized.



Loan and line of credit originations of $1.1 billion for the full year 2019.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $77 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2018.



Non-performing assets of $4.4 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million higher than December 31, 2018 and $0.2 million higher than September 30, 2019. Loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.89% at December 31, 2019.



All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter, an increase of 4% over the previous dividend.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “The results for the quarter were strong, reflecting record levels of income and earnings per share, and the fourth quarter provides the opportunity to reflect on the totality of 2019 and the continued expansion and evolution of our company. We had strong increases in net loans and core deposit growth, with much of this activity occurring in our western markets. This allowed us to aggressively manage the funding mix and deposit costs, offsetting, in large part, the repricing of our larger floating rate loan portfolio. We believe the greater geographic diversity and increased product offerings we have been developing allowed us to adjust to the varied market conditions and specific opportunities of 2019.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2019 fourth quarter was $14.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher provision for loan losses and non-interest expense. Net income for the full year 2019 was $51.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, in 2018.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2019 fourth quarter were 1.18% and 11.40%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 14.66% for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $44.3 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to the 2019 third quarter, primarily due to lower yields in the loan and securities portfolios, and a decrease in average securities, partially offset by loan portfolio growth. Interest expense was $8.7 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the 2019 third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities coupled with a decrease in average deposits, partially offset by an increase in average borrowings.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2019 fourth quarter, which was unchanged year-over-year compared to the 2018 fourth quarter and down 14 basis points compared to the 2019 third quarter.

Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The lower margin, despite our continued aggressive move to manage deposit costs, is the result of the full quarter impact of resets on our growing floating rate loan portfolio, the third quarter effect of line of credit fees and finally, the substantial decline in the yield of our investment portfolio as higher prepayments on the underlying MBS instruments negatively pushed yields lower.”

“This has been an interesting year as we moved from expecting further rate hikes to managing through three rate cuts. The long-term strategy has been to become more neutral to interest rates, restructuring both assets and funding to offset the inherent risks in the core community bank. This can at times create short-term volatility as we saw during this year. Our deposit costs are down 15 basis points and 18 basis points in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, for a total of 33 basis points since the inception of this rate cut cycle. The asset repricings have been as dramatic, down 26 basis points over this same time frame, but they occurred primarily in the fourth quarter. We continue to believe it’s prudent to maintain a strong core funded balance sheet,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $0.6 million for the 2019 fourth quarter, $0.2 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter, and $5.7 million for the full year 2019, $3.9 million higher than the full year 2018. The Company recognized net recoveries of $13 thousand in the 2019 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $4.3 million in the full year 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million in the full year 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $8.4 million for the 2019 fourth quarter, $3.3 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter, primarily attributable to higher loan swap fees in the 2019 fourth quarter. Non-interest income was $25.4 million for the full year 2019, $13.8 million higher than the 2018 full year, driven primarily by the net securities loss related to the balance sheet restructure in 2018 and higher loan swap fees in 2019.

“A confluence of factors transpired this quarter which impacted our results. Many multi-family investors opted to lock in low rates for longer periods. At the same time, the shape of the yield curve enabled us to provide fixed rate funding, while retaining floating rate exposure within 15 basis points of the customer’s fixed rate. This strategy contributed to our loan growth, as well as non-interest income, while servicing our customers and increasing our asset sensitivity,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2019 fourth quarter of $25.3 million was $3.3 million higher than the 2018 fourth quarter. Non-interest expense for the full year 2019 decreased to $96.1 million from $98.2 million in full year 2018. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period, coupled with the impact of the fraud recovery in the 2018 fourth quarter, partially offset by office relocation costs in the 2018 fourth quarter. The decrease in full year non-interest expense was primarily due to the impact of the net fraud loss and office relocation costs during 2018, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, and $14.1 million in the full year 2019. Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, and $9.1 million in the full year 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $4.9 billion at December 31, 2019, $185.5 million higher than September 30, 2019, and $220.8 million higher than December 31, 2018. Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019 of $3.7 billion reflects growth of $404.5 million, or 12%, over year-end 2018. Deposits totaled $3.8 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $71.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2018. Demand deposits increased $70.4 million year-over-year to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, representing 40% of total deposits.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.8 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million higher than December 31, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.96% at year-end 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $497.2 million at December 31, 2019, $43.3 million higher than December 31, 2018. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. Book value per share was $25.06 at December 31, 2019, $2.13 higher than December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $19.54 at December 31, 2019, $2.18 higher than prior year-end.

Change Compared To December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total assets $ 4,921,520 $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 $ 185,499 $ 220,776 Total stockholders' equity 497,154 486,403 453,830 10,751 43,324 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 1,034,599 $ 990,324 $ 863,158 $ 44,275 $ 171,441 Owner-occupied CRE 531,088 529,483 510,398 1,605 20,690 Construction and land 97,311 116,463 123,393 (19,152 ) (26,082 ) Commercial and industrial 679,444 667,949 645,724 11,495 33,720 Total commercial 2,342,442 2,304,219 2,142,673 38,223 199,769 Multi-family 812,174 673,909 585,827 138,265 226,347 Residential real estate 493,144 497,842 519,763 (4,698 ) (26,619 ) Installment and consumer 24,836 24,998 20,509 (162 ) 4,327 Net deferred loan costs and fees 7,689 7,364 7,039 325 650 Total loans held for investment $ 3,680,285 $ 3,508,332 $ 3,275,811 $ 171,953 $ 404,474 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 3,042,171 $ 3,159,772 $ 2,965,007 $ (117,601 ) $ 77,164 Brokered deposits 164,034 65,598 255,408 98,436 (91,374 ) Public deposits 608,442 517,913 665,978 90,529 (57,536 ) Total public and brokered deposits 772,476 583,511 921,386 188,965 (148,910 ) Total deposits $ 3,814,647 $ 3,743,283 $ 3,886,393 $ 71,364 $ (71,746 )



Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Investor CRE $ 68,562 $ 100,120 $ 25,871 $ 243,512 $ 126,042 Owner-occupied CRE 20,221 12,973 18,720 118,286 77,793 Commercial and industrial 79,404 57,119 59,335 332,167 259,120 Multi-family 175,906 48,160 10,425 297,860 50,945 Residential real estate 9,228 8,764 12,539 35,517 96,133 Other 18,618 23,901 11,724 94,337 85,535 Total loan and line of credit originations $ 371,939 $ 251,037 $ 138,614 $ 1,121,679 $ 695,568

“In 2019 we planned to focus on our western markets where we had greater opportunity to grow market share. This year more than half of our over $1 billion in loan production came from the Nassau County and New York City markets, compared to 2018 when more than half of our loan production occurred in Suffolk County. Our plan included hiring more bankers to cover our western markets, working in concert with our branch network; this cooperative effort resulted in a 19% increase in deposits in our western region. Embedded in our IPC deposits are several relationships that decreased due to pricing expectations that we did not feel fit our strategy. We constantly balance the use of alternative funding sources when evaluating whether to pay up for deposits,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.4 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 included $0.2 million of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $2.0 million to $6.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at December 31, 2019 and 2018 were comprised of $0.3 million of purchased credit impaired loans.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.9 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 77,693 $ 87,004 $ 142,145 Interest-earning deposits with banks 39,501 44,214 153,223 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,194 131,218 295,368 Securities available for sale, at fair value 638,291 610,706 680,886 Securities held to maturity 133,638 139,729 160,163 Total securities 771,929 750,435 841,049 Securities, restricted 32,879 28,469 24,028 Loans held for sale 12,643 12,643 — Loans held for investment 3,680,285 3,508,332 3,275,811 Allowance for loan losses (32,786 ) (32,173 ) (31,418 ) Loans held for investment, net 3,647,499 3,476,159 3,244,393 Premises and equipment, net 34,062 33,544 35,008 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 43,450 36,356 — Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,627 109,840 110,324 Other real estate owned — — 175 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 152,237 157,357 150,399 Total assets $ 4,921,520 $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 1,386,037 $ 1,379,803 $ 1,275,664 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 438,902 506,476 496,881 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,012,322 1,063,848 975,531 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 58,640 59,913 61,827 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 146,270 149,732 155,104 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 3,042,171 3,159,772 2,965,007 Brokered deposits 164,034 65,598 255,408 Public funds - demand deposits 132,921 45,036 172,941 Public funds - other deposits 475,521 472,877 493,037 Total public and brokered deposits 772,476 583,511 921,386 Total deposits 3,814,647 3,743,283 3,886,393 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 999 956 539 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 435,000 337,000 240,433 Subordinated debentures, net 78,920 78,885 78,781 Operating lease liabilities (1) 45,977 39,064 — Other liabilities and accrued expenses 48,823 50,430 40,768 Total liabilities 4,424,366 4,249,618 4,246,914 Total stockholders' equity 497,154 486,403 453,830 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,921,520 $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744

____________________________

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) using the transition approach at the beginning of the period of adoption on January 1, 2019 and did not restate comparative prior periods.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 44,320 $ 46,354 $ 43,480 $ 181,541 $ 168,984 Interest expense 8,672 9,639 9,382 39,338 32,204 Net interest income 35,648 36,715 34,098 142,203 136,780 Provision for loan losses 600 1,000 400 5,700 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,048 35,715 33,698 136,503 134,980 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,487 2,588 2,579 10,059 9,853 Title fees 571 508 458 1,720 1,797 Net securities gains (losses) — — — 201 (7,921 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans 322 601 492 1,984 2,078 Bank owned life insurance 560 561 561 2,230 2,219 Loan swap fees 4,260 1,557 3 7,460 716 Other 226 429 1,022 1,733 2,826 Total non-interest income 8,426 6,244 5,115 25,387 11,568 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,011 14,294 12,457 56,244 50,458 Occupancy and equipment 3,791 3,490 3,472 14,372 13,245 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (600 ) — 8,900 Office relocation costs — — 750 — 750 Amortization of other intangible assets 182 182 214 787 917 Other 6,348 6,238 5,778 24,736 23,910 Total non-interest expense 25,332 24,204 22,071 96,139 98,180 Income before income taxes 18,142 17,755 16,742 65,751 48,368 Income tax expense 3,934 3,852 2,878 14,060 9,141 Net income $ 14,208 $ 13,903 $ 13,864 $ 51,691 $ 39,227 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 14,208 $ 13,903 $ 13,864 $ 51,691 $ 39,227 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (299 ) (294 ) (303 ) (1,096 ) (853 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 13,909 $ 13,609 $ 13,561 $ 50,595 $ 38,374 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,957 19,958 19,893 19,952 19,875 Weighted average participating securities (419 ) (422 ) (433 ) (424 ) (434 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,538 19,536 19,460 19,528 19,441 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.59 $ 1.97 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,538 19,536 19,460 19,528 19,441 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 40 32 32 31 27 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,578 19,568 19,492 19,559 19,468 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.59 $ 1.97





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.10 % 0.87 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 1.18 1.17 1.23 1.10 1.18 Return on average stockholders' equity 11.40 11.44 12.32 10.84 8.66 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.40 11.44 12.43 10.84 11.69 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 14.66 14.81 16.38 14.09 11.47 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 14.81 14.97 16.72 14.26 15.69 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.26 3.40 3.26 3.31 3.33 Efficiency ratio 57.48 56.34 56.28 57.37 66.18 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 56.93 55.79 55.16 56.79 55.85 Operating expense/average assets 2.10 2.04 1.94 2.04 2.19 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 2.09 2.03 1.90 2.02 1.95

____________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 25.06 $ 24.53 $ 22.93 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.54 $ 18.99 $ 17.36 Common shares outstanding 19,837 19,830 19,791 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1 % 13.4 % 13.6 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 10.4 10.4 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 10.4 10.4 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.5 8.4 8.1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 8.1 8.1 7.5 Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 10.1 10.0 9.9 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 6,366 $ 5,986 $ 4,400 Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3) $ 343 $ 338 $ 308 Non-performing loans $ 4,369 $ 4,211 $ 2,808 Other real estate owned — — 175 Non-performing assets $ 4,369 $ 4,211 $ 2,983 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.09 0.09 0.06 Allowance/non-performing loans 750.42 764.02 1118.87 Allowance/total loans 0.89 0.92 0.96

____________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

(3) Represents purchased credit impaired loans.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,547,865 $ 39,780 4.45 % $ 3,442,462 $ 41,053 4.73 % $ 3,206,033 $ 36,848 4.56 % Securities (1) 761,628 4,432 2.31 787,387 5,060 2.55 882,886 6,328 2.84 Deposits with banks 46,994 212 1.79 61,853 342 2.19 74,348 443 2.36 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,356,487 44,424 4.05 4,291,702 46,455 4.29 4,163,267 43,619 4.16 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 428,508 412,300 359,740 Total assets $ 4,784,995 $ 4,704,002 $ 4,523,007 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 335,743 $ 377 0.45 % $ 433,086 $ 1,083 0.99 % $ 375,792 $ 656 0.69 % NOW 136,562 53 0.15 125,056 51 0.16 113,116 40 0.14 MMDA 1,067,493 3,108 1.16 1,034,002 3,452 1.32 906,565 2,950 1.29 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,539,798 3,538 0.91 1,592,144 4,586 1.14 1,395,473 3,646 1.04 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 59,337 284 1.90 60,144 299 1.97 61,803 250 1.60 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 147,557 774 2.08 152,093 844 2.20 156,806 739 1.87 Total IPC deposits 1,746,692 4,596 1.04 1,804,381 5,729 1.26 1,614,082 4,635 1.14 Brokered deposits 93,372 391 1.66 75,410 387 2.04 263,580 1,528 2.30 Public funds 452,509 939 0.82 500,440 1,139 0.90 433,845 787 0.72 Total public and brokered deposits 545,881 1,330 0.97 575,850 1,526 1.05 697,425 2,315 1.32 Total deposits 2,292,573 5,926 1.03 2,380,231 7,255 1.21 2,311,507 6,950 1.19 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 116,312 494 1.69 14,160 70 1.96 3,180 15 1.87 FHLB advances 250,446 1,118 1.77 244,011 1,179 1.92 265,235 1,282 1.92 Subordinated debentures 78,897 1,134 5.70 78,862 1,135 5.71 78,758 1,135 5.72 Total borrowings 445,655 2,746 2.44 337,033 2,384 2.81 347,173 2,432 2.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,738,228 8,672 1.26 2,717,264 9,639 1.41 2,658,680 9,382 1.40 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,452,908 1,417,159 1,370,428 Other liabilities 99,607 87,313 47,547 Total liabilities 4,290,743 4,221,736 4,076,655 Stockholders' equity 494,252 482,266 446,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,784,995 $ 4,704,002 $ 4,523,007 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.88 % 2.76 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,618,259 $ 1,574,438 $ 1,504,587 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 35,752 3.26 % 36,816 3.40 % 34,237 3.26 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (104 ) (0.01 ) (101 ) (0.01 ) (139 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 35,648 $ 36,715 $ 34,098 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.25 %

____________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,410,773 $ 158,492 4.65 % $ 3,167,933 $ 144,568 4.56 % Securities (1) 823,280 21,874 2.66 910,726 23,936 2.63 Deposits with banks 75,600 1,697 2.24 52,143 1,076 2.06 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,309,653 182,063 4.22 4,130,802 169,580 4.11 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 408,813 362,276 Total assets $ 4,718,466 $ 4,493,078 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 402,701 $ 3,596 0.89 % $ 326,576 $ 1,261 0.39 % NOW 123,075 193 0.16 121,818 123 0.10 MMDA 1,024,719 13,986 1.36 838,481 8,570 1.02 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,550,495 17,775 1.15 1,286,875 9,954 0.77 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 60,428 1,129 1.87 59,516 790 1.33 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 150,638 3,156 2.10 122,621 2,129 1.74 Total IPC deposits 1,761,561 22,060 1.25 1,469,012 12,873 0.88 Brokered deposits 127,765 2,759 2.16 273,127 5,205 1.91 Public funds 508,240 4,640 0.91 471,967 2,658 0.56 Total public and brokered deposits 636,005 7,399 1.16 745,094 7,863 1.06 Total deposits 2,397,566 29,459 1.23 2,214,106 20,736 0.94 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 41,077 767 1.87 69,604 1,200 1.72 FHLB advances 245,283 4,573 1.86 324,653 5,729 1.76 Subordinated debentures 78,845 4,539 5.76 78,706 4,539 5.77 Total borrowings 365,205 9,879 2.71 472,963 11,468 2.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,762,771 39,338 1.42 2,687,069 32,204 1.20 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,392,606 1,310,857 Other liabilities 86,130 42,392 Total liabilities 4,241,507 4,040,318 Stockholders' equity 476,959 452,760 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,718,466 $ 4,493,078 Net interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.91 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,546,882 $ 1,443,733 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 142,725 3.31 % 137,376 3.33 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (522 ) (0.01 ) (596 ) (0.02 ) Net interest income $ 142,203 $ 136,780 Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.31 %

____________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude a fraud recovery and office relocation costs during the fourth quarter of 2018, a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and certain net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average total assets - as reported 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.10 % 0.87 % Net securities losses — — — — 0.18 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (0.05 ) — 0.20 Office relocation costs — — 0.07 — 0.02 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.01 ) — (0.09 ) Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.18 1.17 1.23 1.10 1.18 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 11.40 % 11.44 % 12.32 % 10.84 % 8.66 % Net securities losses — — — — 1.75 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (0.53 ) — 1.97 Office relocation costs — — 0.67 — 0.17 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.03 ) — (0.86 ) Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.40 11.44 12.43 10.84 11.69 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 14.66 % 14.81 % 16.38 % 14.09 % 11.47 % Net securities losses — — — — 2.32 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (0.71 ) — 2.60 Office relocation costs — — 0.89 — 0.22 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.19 0.19 0.25 0.21 0.27 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) (1.19 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.81 14.97 16.72 14.26 15.69





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding a fraud recovery and office relocation costs during the fourth quarter of 2018, a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income - as reported $ 14,208 $ 13,903 $ 13,864 $ 51,691 $ 39,227 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — — 7,921 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (600 ) — 8,900 Office relocation costs — — 750 — 750 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (32 ) — (3,865 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,208 $ 13,903 $ 13,982 $ 51,691 $ 52,933 Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.59 $ 1.97 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — — 0.40 Net fraud (recovery) loss — — (0.03 ) — 0.45 Office relocation costs — — 0.04 — 0.04 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.01 ) — (0.20 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.59 $ 2.66

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Efficiency ratio - as reported 57.48 % 56.34 % 56.28 % 57.37 % 66.18 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 25,332 $ 24,204 $ 22,071 $ 96,139 $ 98,180 Less: Net fraud recovery (loss) — — 600 — (8,900 ) Less: Office relocation costs — — (750 ) — (750 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (182 ) (182 ) (214 ) (787 ) (917 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 25,150 $ 24,022 $ 21,707 $ 95,352 $ 87,613 Net interest income - as reported $ 35,648 $ 36,715 $ 34,098 $ 142,203 $ 136,780 Tax-equivalent adjustment 104 101 139 522 596 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 35,752 $ 36,816 $ 34,237 $ 142,725 $ 137,376 Non-interest income - as reported $ 8,426 $ 6,244 $ 5,115 $ 25,387 $ 11,568 Less: Net securities (gains)/ losses — — — (201 ) 7,921 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 8,426 $ 6,244 $ 5,115 $ 25,186 $ 19,489 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 44,178 $ 43,060 $ 39,352 $ 167,911 $ 156,865 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 56.93 % 55.79 % 55.16 % 56.79 % 55.85 %

____________________________

(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 2.10 % 2.04 % 1.94 % 2.04 % 2.19 % Net fraud recovery (loss) — — 0.05 — (0.20 ) Office relocation costs — — (0.07 ) — (0.02 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 2.09 2.03 1.90 2.02 1.95

____________________________





The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Total assets - as reported $ 4,921,520 $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,627 ) (109,840 ) (110,324 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,811,893 $ 4,626,181 $ 4,590,420 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 497,154 $ 486,403 $ 453,830 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,627 ) (109,840 ) (110,324 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 387,527 $ 376,563 $ 343,506 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.1 % 8.1 % 7.5 %

____________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.





