NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced the publication of a Letter to Shareholders.



In this Letter to Shareholders, CymaBay updates its shareholders on ongoing activities at CymaBay, including in regard to its close out of its seladelpar clinical studies and efforts to maximize shareholder value. CymaBay also provides an estimate of its 2019 year-end cash and an estimate of its cash burn in the first half of 2020.

To read the Letter to Stockholders, please visit CymaBay's website:

https://ir.cymabay.com/letter-2020-01-29

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com .

Cautionary Statements

Statements in the Letter to Stockholders regarding future events, results or expectations are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the expected actions and timing for winding down and terminating existing studies, timing and expectations regarding future interactions with the FDA, estimated 2019 year-end cash and estimated cash burn in the first half of 2020. Actual results may differ from these expectations as a result of a number of factors, including expected cash is preliminary, and subject to adjustment during the audit process, and those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the CymaBay Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2019. CymaBay undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of future events, except as required by law.