PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
|What:
|Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
|When:
|Wednesday, January 29, 2020
|Time:
|3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Q4 & FY 19 Update:
|http://ir.tesla.com
|Webcast:
|http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
Tesla, Inc.
Palo Alto, California, UNITED STATES
