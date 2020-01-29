PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Q4 & FY 19 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.